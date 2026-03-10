Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

10 March 2026

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day
MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Mel Akbay and Luke Fourniotis tied the knot on MAFS Australia 2026 but are they still together now? Or have they split? Here's the latest news and updates.

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has brought together Mel Akbay and Luke Fourniotis in the latest series of the relationship experiment.

Paired up by the experts, Luke is hoping the show can help get him outside of his comfort zone after struggling to find a connection with a woman since his father passed away.

For Mel, the older she gets, the more she's looking for a long term relationship as she realises she is the only one in her friendship group to not be in a committed romance.

So are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together now? Or have they split? Here's everything you need to know about their relationship, but be prepared there are spoilers ahead.

MAFS Australia bride Mel cried on her wedding day after her groom showed up late
MAFS Australia bride Mel cried on her wedding day after her groom showed up late. Picture: Channel 9

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

From the moment they met each other, things were difficult for these newlyweds and unfortunately things didn't get much better as their time through the experiment went by.

In week three, Mel and Luke decided their marriage wasn't worth the effort and called it quits at the Commitment Ceremony.

For Mel, she believed all their problems began on their wedding day when Luke arrived very late to the ceremony, forgot their rings and was also chewing gum.

Explaining how she felt about their big day, she said: "I think when you're single for so long everyone laughs at the fact that you're single; obviously I laugh along as well most of the time, but on my wedding day I was like 'this is the one day that was really meant to be about me, and I feel like everybody's laughing at me again."

MAFS couple Mel and Luke's problems continued on from their wedding day
MAFS couple Mel and Luke's problems continued on from their wedding day. Picture: Channel 9

Mel also confessed she never felt attracted to Luke and she found that "really difficult".

Sharing his side of the story, Luke said: "I've thought about whether if the wedding day was nicer, the relationship would have been nicer, but it wasn't nice for like six or seven weeks.

"We're living together in this apartment and I'm still not really getting much, so maybe in the short term, but I would have thought in the long term it shouldn't have made too much of a difference."

