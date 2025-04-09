Two MAFS Australia stars reveal they’re moving in together after splitting from partners

9 April 2025, 11:33

Two MAFS Australia contestants are moving in together
Two MAFS Australia contestants are moving in together. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Following the MAFS Australia final, two of the stars have announced they will be living together and not with their spouses.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia may have seen a lot of relationships falter this season, but one partnership has survived the tough experiment.

While Dave's marriage to Jamie came to an end after final vows, his friendship with Billy has gone from strength to strength and the pair are planning on taking their relationship to the next level.

Following the breakdown of his marriage with Sierah, Billy told 9Entertainment of his future plans with Dave, saying: "Me﻿ and Dave are looking at moving in together, we're looking at travelling the world together."

He continued: "And this is one thing that I'm really, genuinely so happy about. OK, I didn't come out with a partner but I have come out with a best friend and I'm so grateful for that, I feel like I've won."

Billy and Dave from MAFS Australia are moving in together
Billy and Dave from MAFS Australia are moving in together. Picture: Nine

Dave went on to sing Billy's praises, declaring: "Me and Billy are super, super close and I'm so glad I met him. I know he left early, but I spoke to him very often throughout and he had my back."

This comes after Jamie shut down rumours she was dating Eliot after the pair hinted at a potential romance.

During an interview on Today the MAFS bride said: "Look, we actually are good friends and we were really good friends on the show and he's so funny!

"I mean, not the worst thing that can happen? He's only human, guys. We would make the funniest TikToks, and we'd break the internet and I'm so for that!

When wished luck upon finding love outwith the series, Jamie said: "Here's to hoping, and who knows – it might just be another husband on the show!"

Jamie has responded to rumours she is dating Eliot
Jamie has responded to rumours she is dating Eliot. Picture: Nine

If Eliot and Jamie do end up together, they wouldn't be the first MAFS Australia season 12 to couple-swap, with Clint and Jacqui getting engaged soon after the reunion episode aired.

Before getting down on one knee Clint told his girlfriend: "I wanted to have a conversation later, but we've got a room full of new friends... for what you've done on-screen, you're an absolute star and you've been a star in my life."

He continued: "You're amazing, and I know we signed up for MAFS to get married and find a life-long partner...so I've got one question for you."

Clint then presented a sparkling diamond engagement ring which led Jacqui to drop to a nearby sofa before collecting herself and saying 'yes'.

Jacqui and Clint got engaged after the MAFS reunion
Jacqui and Clint got engaged after the MAFS reunion. Picture: Instagram/@sodramaticpodcast_

However not everyone was happy for the newly-engaged couple, with Jacqui's ex Ryan having some savage words for her and Clint.

The groom told Daily Mail Australia: "I just want to say cheers to the happy couple."

Before sarcastically stating: "It was completely candid and unplanned, not a publicity stunt, I'm so happy."

