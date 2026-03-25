MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore - age, job, Instagram and dating history revealed

25 March 2026, 19:20

Rachel Gilmore is starring in series 13 of Married At First Sight Australia.
Rachel Gilmore is starring in series 13 of Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Who is MAFS Australia bride Rachel Gilmore, where is she from and what does she do for work? Here's everything you need to know about the reality star as she marries stranger Steven Danyluk.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 welcomed serial singleton Rachel Gilmore into the fold for series 13 of the experiment.

Ending her unlucky 'situationship' streak by marrying a stranger, the hopeful reality star has placed her love life in the hands of the experts and is praying for a different outcome.

Despite her friendly personality and outward confidence, she struggles with self-esteem and just wants her new man to make her 'feel beautiful' – but does Rachel meet her match?

Here's everything you need to know about the MAFS bride from her job, Instagram and age, to her heartbreaking relationship history.

Who is MAFS Australia bride Rachel Gilmore?

Age: 35

From: Victoria, Australia

Instagram: @rachlea_x

After Rachel said 'yes' to one of the most high-profile dating shows on TV, she walked down the aisle to meet her brand new man.

But who was she wishing for at the altar? The MAFS contestant asked for a good husband who she could be completely herself with following 14 tricky years of remaining single.

And if her Prince Charming is protective and good at communicating, then bonus for this optimistic bride.

As for Rachel's traits? She describes herself as warm, vibrant and bubbly with a heart of gold, so he'll be greeted with a great catch, too.

What is MAFS Australia's Rachel Gilmore's job?

Away from the dinner parties and commitment ceremonies, Rachel works as a Team Leader within the world of recruitment.

Her professional background also includes previous roles in retail.

Who does Rachel Gilmore marry on MAFS Australia 2026?

Rachel greets Steven Danyluk at the alter aboard 'The Jackson' superyacht in Sydney Harbour on the couple's wedding day and immediately gets the giggles.

There seems to be a spark from her end, although her shy groom isn't very obvious with his feelings.

Despite initial nerves, the two hit it off but things quickly unravel when Intimacy Week rolls around.

Reports over whether they pulled their marriage back from the brink are unclear, but we're rooting for this Australian Bridget Jones anyway.

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