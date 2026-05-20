MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Rachel Gilmore admitted she 'doesn't even recognise' her ex Steven Danyluk anymore after he got 'caught up' in his new-found fame.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Rachel Gilmore has confessed that she's 'not even on speaking terms' with her ex-husband Steven Danyluk anymore.

Following an emotional break-up between Final Vows and the reunion, the heartbroken bride, 36, managed to remain friendly with her former groom, 34, as they both navigated life outside of the experiment.

The pair attended glitzy events together in the wake of the show and spoke often on the phone to check in on each other, proving their solid friendship had been saved despite their sad split.

But now the MAFS star has admitted she's been forced to distance herself from their platonic relationship as she 'doesn't even recognise' Steven anymore.

Speaking on The Ella Era podcast this week, Rachel revealed to host and former MAFS star Ella Ding that the genuine bond they once shared had been ruined somewhat by fame.

She explained that her ex was 'getting caught up' in his new showbiz lifestyle, even though he admitted that he was beginning to 'regret' his actions.

Opening up about his party-boy image, Rachel explained: "When he started going to the boat parties and all of that, I had a conversation with him and I was like, 'Look, I think you just need to be really careful about what you're doing. Protecting our story is so important to me.'

"I kind of felt like we were back in it, in a way. No other couples talk from this season, expect for Steven and I, in terms of exes, so Steven and I are the only two who would be invited to the same event. We had a beautiful mutual respect for each other.

"But when he started doing it all, the narratives started. 'Stevo's out, where's Rach?' And I'm not going to these big parties.

"I remember having a phone call with Steven and I said: 'I'm starting to not recognise you. This is not the man I fell in love with.'

"But when you've got the lads all telling you, 'This is not going to last forever, live it up', that's so fine but don't call me telling me how much you regret things when that's how you've behaved. It's cringe."

The once-happy couple are no longer on speaking terms. Picture: Instagram/@rachlea_x

Rachel doesn't necessarily blame her ex-husband for the way he's acted since finding fame on MAFS Australia, but she does throw shade at some of her former cast members.

She thinks Steven's new-found friendships with grooms like Danny Hewitt played a huge part in his recent choices – and now believes it's too late to take it all back.

"I think Steven just got caught up in it all, it's so easy to do. Even I've had to pull myself back," Rachel said.

"I know he's had conversations with other cast members being like 'I'm going to stop doing things like that, it's not who I am, I don't want to be seen that way,' but it's too little too late mate, you've been out there doing that. You've created this image for yourself."

Ultimately he's not a bad guy but one that can't say no, according to Rachel, as she told Ella: "He's not a yes man trying to cause harm, he's a yes man because he's trying to people please."

Still, the reality star is thankful he "never made a joke" of their marriage on social media, warning that if he did she could "swipe back twice as hard".

Instead, she just wishes him the best and hopes he can find happiness now that he's moved on from her and the show.

When Ella asked: "You and Steven today, you're having a bit of distance, you need to focus on you, you need to heal before you guys can re-open. If Steven was listening now, would you want to say anything?"

Rachel replied: "I just hope that he's well and he's actually looking after himself. I hope that his healing journey is more than just going to the gym.

"I hope that he looks at more than that, what actually lights him up, what's actually going to make his heart beat for himself and fill his cup every day, because it can't just be about looks and the way that you look. He's so much more than that."