Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

MAFS Australia Rachel and Steven are looking for a partner after more than a decade single. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia 2026 brought couple Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk together but are they still together? Spoilers ahead.

MAFS Australia 2026 is back and one couple hoping to make their marriage last is Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk.

With both the bride and groom having previously struggled in romantic relationships, Rachel and Steven confessed they had been single for more than 10 years so optimism for their connection was high.

However, despite them both looking for the same thing, their relationship has been anything but simple since their wedding day.

So are Married At First Sight Australia couple Rachel and Steven still together now? Or have they split? Here's what we know and be warned, there are spoilers ahead.

MAFS Australia viewers are in for a bumpy ride with these newlyweds. Picture: Channel 9

Are MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven still together?

Despite a complicated time in the MAFS experiment, all signs and evidence points to the idea Steven and Rachel are still together. However, that can't be confirmed while the show is still airing.

Not only are they both still together on the show (the episodes are further ahead in Australia), they both still follow one another on social media and were also spotted hand in hand in Sydney recently.

Fans and the experts weren't hopeful at the beginning as it become clear that Steven was struggling with the romantic connection side of things. Emotions peaked when Rachel asked him for a kiss during intimacy week and he turned her down.

They both also had concerns their personalities and sense of humours didn't align.

During friends and family week, their loved ones could see how much Steve was holding back with them encouraging him to "open up".

However, their understanding of one another's feelings and open communication could be the very thing that sees them through to Final Vows.

