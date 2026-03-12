Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

MAFS Australia's Steven and Rebecca were the final couple to marry this season. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

Married At first Sight Australia 2026's oldest couple Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell made a great start on their wedding day but are they still together now? Spoilers ahead.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Married At first Sight Australia experts paired together Rebecca Zukowski and Steve Powell for the experiment in 2026.

As this year's oldest couple, the duo brought wisdom and maturity into their relationship as they were both hoping at another shot of love.

With a great wedding day, leaving most of their friends and family hopeful of their future, it seemed like Rebecca and Steve were a good match.

But are the MAFS Australia 2026 couple still together now? Or have have split? There are spoilers ahead.

MAFS Rachel and Steven were struggling to compromise in their relationship. Picture: Channel 9

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

Despite what looked to be a promising wedding day, Rebecca and Steve become the first couple to leave the experiment.

With their connection being a slow burner, it was Intimacy Week that really caused tension between the two with them effectively calling it all off after that.

At the second commitment ceremony they both wrote 'Leave' as she complained she felt "unheard" by her husband. Steve responded by disagreeing and saying it was more of a "personality clash".

Upon them deciding to leave, Rebecca told her TV husband she was "robbed of the experience".

Tearful, she said: "When I love and care about people I give everything to them, and I feel like it was a complete waste of time﻿."

Since leaving the MAFS experiment, they have both spoken about still looking for love as Steve commented he "wasn't going to rush it".

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Rebecca said: "Being single for eight years, I didn't realise how lonely I am, I actually want to find love more than anything."

READ MORE: