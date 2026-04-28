MAFS groom Scott makes fresh dig at ex-wife Gia following Home Stays drama

28 April 2026, 19:24

MAFS Scott couldn't resist another dig at his Home Stays row with ex-wife Gia
MAFS Scott couldn't resist another dig at his Home Stays row with ex-wife Gia. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Scott McCristal can't get over this one thing ex-wife Gia Fleur did during Married At First Sight Home Stays as he takes yet another swipe.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 saw power couple Scott McCristal and Gia Fleur begin to crumble as they embarked on Home Stays week.

Following a difficult couch session with the experts, the MAFS couple packed up their suitcases and headed to Scott's apartment on the Gold Coast.

Arriving at his bachelor pad with a beautiful view of the harbour, Gia instantly begins criticising Scott's home declaring: "Oh, it's a bit messy. Yeah I couldn't live here."

But there's one item in particular that causes a very big issue for the couple - a pink neck pillow.

The MAFS cast have made an on-going joke about the pink neck pillow that caused a row between the couple
The MAFS cast have made an on-going joke about the pink neck pillow that caused a row between the couple. Picture: Scott/Instagram

A catalyst for a very big argument, Gia presumed it was left behind by an ex-girlfriend and questioned his loyalty. Scott explained how it belonged to him, being the only one available at the airport, before questioning her lack of trust in him.

But now, despite their split and other issues they gained throughout the experiment, Scott can not resist making a blunt dig against Gia involving said pink neck pillow.

On a recent flight with fellow MAFS star David Momoh and 2025 groom Eliot Donovan, Scott wore his infamous travel item with Eliot joking: "Can you believe it, the guy behind me is wearing a pink neck pillow. Like what the f**k."

And this isn't the first time these three have made a joke of the situation as they made an Instagram reel with the question: "Why do you have a pink neck pillow?" It was captioned: "For neck support… obviously #mafs."

It wasn't just the pink neck pillow that got Gia's disapproval during Home Stays but also Scott's tidiness levels, his wardrobe and much more.

An honest chat with friends leads Scott to be honest with her at the end of the day and things don't get much better for them.

Eventually Scott and Gia quit the experiment and each other after they fail to communicate without arguing.

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