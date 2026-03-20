MAFS Australia's Scott in tears as he finally breaks silence on marriage to Gia

20 March 2026, 11:15

Married At First Sight Australia brought together Gia and Scott for 2026
Married At First Sight Australia brought together Gia and Scott for 2026. Picture: Channel 9/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia paired up Gia and Scott in the 2026 experiment and now he reveals all on what their romance was like away from the cameras. Spoilers ahead.

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MAFS Australia 2026 brought us fiery bride Gia Fleur who got married to business entrepreneur Scott McCristal.

Seemingly one of this year's strongest couples so far, fans are convinced these two were a good match by the experts. However, things don't work out in the long term as Gia ends their marriage following the discovery of pictures of an ex on his phone.

After initially refusing to delete them, Scott and Gia were unable to move past their differences and she walked away from their relationship.

Despite these scenes not playing out on the reality show yet, Gia has broken the show rules and already confirmed her and Scott's split and how she's now 'so in love' with another Australian TV star.

And now, Scott has also finally broken his silence on their relationship too as he appeared on the after show, MAFS: After The Dinner Party.

Tearing up, he said: "When I go in I give them my world. I would sit where she was getting her makeup done and sit there until she was finished. I would take her away every weekend. I never let her pay for a cent. I would nurture her.

"And she would just go off at me for nothing and I would say okay. I just copped so much s***. And I just tried so hard to make it work because I can see the good in everyone. No matter how bad she could be I just tried."

Clearly emotional, this marks the first time Scott has said anything since appearing on MAFS.

MAFS bride Gia Fleur struggled to trust Scott's feelings in the experiment
MAFS bride Gia Fleur struggled to trust Scott's feelings in the experiment. Picture: Channel 9

Speaking to Nine Australia, Gia cleared up the exact reason why she walked away from Scott. She said: "People are saying 'What's the problem? They're just photos'. ﻿But they were actually lingerie photos.

"I felt it was disrespectful to keep those kinds of photos of your ex when you're in a relationship."

The fact he refused to delete them made Gia wonder if he "still had feelings for her".

She added: "For him to act like these photos were more important than ﻿all the other things we were doing, it was like what the hell?"

Friends and family week also added to the cracks in their relationship after Scott laughed at some insensitive questions giving to her by his pals.

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