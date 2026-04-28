MAFS Australia's Scott admits 'we all make mistakes' as he removes final traces of ex-wife Gia

28 April 2026, 13:02

MAFS Scott and Gia got matching tattoos during the 2026 experiment
MAFS Scott and Gia got matching tattoos during the 2026 experiment. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's Scott and Gia made a permanent gesture towards one another in the experiment in the form of a matching '13' tattoo.

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MAFS Australia introduced one of the show's most controversial brides ever in the form of Gia Fleur in 2026 who they partnered up with businessman Scott McCristal.

Beginning the experiment as the absolute power couple, the pair decided to mark their one month wedding anniversary with a permanent gesture towards one another - matching tattoos.

Gia and Scott headed to the parlour and got the number '13', reflecting the series of MAFS they're on, inside a barbed wire heart.

Now, fast-forward a few months, Scott has confirmed on TikTok he's removed the final trace of his ex-wife after their relationship fell apart on the show.

Replacing the heart with an eagle, Scott said: "How to make a tattoo look even better. This eagle represents something for me.

"I got it for freedom, living life on my own terms and not being controlled."

He adds in the video: "Come spend the day with me and let's see what we can do with this tattoo shall we? Sometimes we all make mistakes."

Scott and Gia appeared to be one of the strongest couples on the MAFS 2026 but following Feedback Week, matters began to snowball.

MAFS contestant Scott replaced his heart tattoo with an eagle to signify "freedom"
MAFS contestant Scott replaced his heart tattoo with an eagle to signify "freedom". Picture: Scott/TikTok

Gia's constant involvement in drama became exhausting for her partner and her fiery temper meant he struggled to voice his concerns without the fear of a huge fall out.

Despite this, Gia did confess to Scott she loved him but his reluctance to reciprocate the emotion also ended up chipping away at their relationship. The couple called it quits before Final Vows.

Both Gia and Scott have moved on to new relationships.

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