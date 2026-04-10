Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

10 April 2026, 14:01

Did Tyson and Stephanie make it all the way to Final Vows?
Did Tyson and Stephanie make it all the way to Final Vows? Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon made things official during MAFS Australia 2026 but are the couple still together now, or have they broken up? Here's the latest on their marriage. Beware, there are spoilers ahead.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Stephanie Marshall and Tyson Gordon may have seemed like the perfect match on paper, but their pairing felt quite awkward from the start.

Despite some road bumps early on, both decided to view each other, and their relationship, in a positive light and work hard to acknowledge the areas in which they were compatible.

And there were many, from their opinions on world views to woke culture, but was it enough to make a happy marriage and nurture a lasting bond?

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together, or have they already split? Here's the latest on their relationship status, but beware there are spoilers ahead.

The experts tried to encourage the couple to see each other in a different light.
The experts tried to encourage the couple to see each other in a different light. Picture: Channel Nine

Are MAFS Australia's Stephanie and Tyson still together?

It's no big surprise that Stephanie and Tyson's marriage crumbled pretty early into the E4 experiment.

They clashed over major topics, from same-sex relationships to how many past sexual partners were 'appropriate', and never got to the bottom of why the ex-military man found it so hard to accept the estate agent's career ambitions.

It all came to a head during the fourth commitment ceremony, in which Stephanie shared her concerns about Tyson's 'outdated' opinions and behaviour towards her, and women in general.

He insisted that she was twisting his words and that he wasn't this awful person she was making out.

In the end, Tyson had enough and stormed out of the show, leaving his emotional wife to throw her wedding ring onto the floor in frustration.

The pair clashed over an awkward conversation about Tyson's ex-girlfriend.
The pair clashed over an awkward conversation about Tyson's ex-girlfriend. Picture: Channel Nine

After filming wrapped he accused Stephanie of putting on a 'facade', explaining: "I am who I am, I'm not perfect, but at least I was being true to myself."

He admitted he always saw her as more of a friend and claimed the producers 'set him up to fail'.

Stephanie said the series allowed her to be "open minded with someone I wouldn't typically choose on the outside."

Now, she has moved on, adding: "Since I've come out of the show, I have been dating a little bit more.

"And funnily enough, people I thought I would never date."﻿

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