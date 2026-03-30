MAFS Australia's Steven Danyluk - age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Australia groom Steven Danyluk is one of the 2026 contestants hoping to find lasting love. Picture: Nine/Seven.One Studios/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Everything you need to know about the 2026 groom Steven, from his rock band past to his MAFS relationship with Rachel.

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Married At First Sight Australia has introduced a new wave of singles searching for love, and among them is Steven Danyluk, a laid-back, humour-loving groom hoping the experiment will succeed where modern dating hasn’t.

Describing himself as playful and easygoing, Steven made it clear he was looking for someone equally spirited, asking to be matched with a partner who is confident, driven and able to share in his sense of humour.

Read on for eveything you need to know about Steven Danluk including his age, job and height.

Who is MAFS Australia Steven Danyluk?

Age: 34

From: New South Wales, Australia

Instagram: @steviestixx

Married At First Sight Australia groom Steven Danyluk is one of the 2026 contestants hoping to find lasting love through the social experiment after ditching dating apps for good.

After growing frustrated with online dating, the 34-year-old decided to take a leap of faith and put his romantic future in the hands of the MAFS experts, entering the 2026 series in search of a lasting connection.

Known for his playful personality, Steven describes himself as a bit of a “goofball” who doesn’t take life too seriously, and he was keen to be matched with someone “ambitious, easygoing, and wonʼt be offended by his jokes”.

What band was MAFS Steven Danyluk in?

Before finding fame on MAFS Australia, Steven had a musical past and played drums in Sydney rock band, Kvlts Of Vice.

Throwback photos show a dramatically different look, with the reality star previously sporting jet-black hair, facial piercings and bold stage makeup during his time in the band.

How tall is Steven Danluk?

Steven, who stands at 173cm (5’7”), has previously spoken about his struggles with dating apps, revealing that he often felt overlooked in a space where first impressions are made in seconds.

He admitted he sometimes worried he wasn’t seen as “handsome enough” or “tall enough” to stand out among other matches.

What is Steven Danyluk’s job?

Outside of the experiment, Steven works as a marine technician and also runs his own boating business.

His career is rooted in a hands-on, coastal lifestyle, reflecting his passion for the ocean and practical work.

Who did Steven Danyluk marry on MAFS Australia?

Steven was matched with Rachel Gilmore, with the couple tying the knot on a luxury superyacht in Sydney Harbour.

Despite an initially strong connection, their wedding day wasn’t without its awkward moments, with Rachel later admitting: "I'm noticing I've not had a compliment on the way that I look today, my dress, make-up or anything like that."

After being confronted, Steven acknowledged the oversight, saying: "I really dropped the ball there as a groom."

Steven was matched with Rachel Gilmore (pictured), with the couple tying the knot on a luxury superyacht in Sydney Harbour. Picture: Nine/Seven.One Studios

Despite a turbulent journey on the experiment, there are strong hints that Steven and Rachel may still be together, although nothing can be officially confirmed while the series continues to air.

The pair are still progressing as a couple in episodes that have already aired in Australia, and eagle-eyed fans have noted they continue to follow each other on social media, with recent sightings of them walking hand in hand in Sydney further fuelling speculation.

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