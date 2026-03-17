MAFS Australia's Steven looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps before TV fame

MAFS 2026 groom Steven has opened up about his secret past. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Self-confessed "goofball" Steven looked wildly different in the old photos, which have recently re-emerged online.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Steven Danyluk has charmed viewers so far with his clumsy comments and school-boy smile, despite the fact that he sometimes says the wrong thing to his wife.

Fans were immediately rooting for the self-confessed "goofball", hoping he would strike it lucky with his TV bride Rachel, whom he married in one of the early episodes of series 13.

At first look, his clean-cut appearance reflected his personality, which he described as "adventurous" and "silly" but the boat enthusiast hasn't always looked this way.

Throwback photos of the business owner have recently re-emerged showing Steven with a dramatically different aesthetic during his 'heavy metal era'.

Steven married Rachel in the 2026 series of MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Speaking about his rock'n'roll past in his MAFS Australia audition tape, Steven told the producers: "When I was a teenager I was too busy trying to be a rockstar, I was a drummer."

And while you might have thought it would be tricky to imagine the marine technician with "long hair" and "make-up", there's no need as a string of old snaps have resurfaced online showing off his old style.

Confirming he was dedicated to being a "metal head", Steven said of his once long locks: "I can't ﻿rock it anymore. I'm out of it now and getting old."

The TV groom looks almost unrecognisable in his old snaps. Picture: Instagram/@steviestixx

The MAFS groom's appearance has come a long way since finding TV fame, a lot like his relationship status.

Steven went from eternally single to married within a matter of weeks and is continuing to work on his connection with wife Rachel.

Before tying the knot to his bride, he admitted: "I've been officially properly single for at least 10-12 years, but I've been dating on and off since then and nothing has really stuck."

The groom admitted that before the show, he found the dating world tricky as there were "no compromises".

He also felt like he couldn't live up to women's "never-ending checklists".

"I'm a little bit sour on the fact that when I was bigger,﻿ I just got no attention," he confessed.

"You either have to be Prince Charming or nothing," he said. "You uncheck just one [trait] and it might be small... and that is enough to end it."

With a new look and a new attitude, here's hoping love is on the horizon for Steven and his new wife Rachel after all these years.