MAFS Australia's Steven reveals 'unfortunate' status of his relationship with Rachel now

14 May 2026, 13:35

MAFS couple Rachel and Steven are no longer together after their time in the experiment
MAFS couple Rachel and Steven are no longer together after their time in the experiment. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia couple Rachel and Steven were one of 2026's favourite pairings but it all went sadly wrong.

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Rachel and Steven certainly put the work into their relationship over the course of Married At First Sight Australia 2026 and even attempted to make things work away from the experiment as they said 'yes' to one another at Final Vows.

However, it has since emerged that it didn't take long for Steven to realise his true feelings for his TV wife after they walked away from the cameras, effectively spitting just weeks after their final public commitment to one another.

But recent comments from Steven, who has admitted he 'regrets' what he did to Rachel and is always thinking about 'what ifs' gave fans hope they could be back together.

In a recent interview though, he confessed the sad reality of their relationship now, seven months after they split.

Speaking to Chattr, Steven said: "Currently me and Rachel are broken up unfortunately, but we are good friends. We’re cordial. Everything is good.

"We still talk almost every day and we’re working with each other to get through this and get to the end. Watching it back has been an experience."

Steven went on to add it "sucks" the romance never worked out and it was Rachel who ended any chances of a reconciliation.

"It has been emotional," he continued. "I do have that ‘What if’ sometimes but no, Rachel did say to me on Stan that it’s all over. That ship has most likely sailed. Sucks."

Neither Steven nor Rachel have been dating anyone else since the MAFS Australia experiment ended in October 2025.

Rachel had her moments of tears when she sat on the final couch with Steven infront of the experts as part of the reunion where he admitted he was done with the relationship.

MAFS room broke up with Rachel quickly after their Final Vows
MAFS room broke up with Rachel quickly after their Final Vows. Picture: Channel 9

On reflection she wrote on Instagram: "There was so much of our story that never made it to screen — the quiet moments, the laughter, the depth of what we were building together. What we shared was real, and it was special in a way that I’ll always carry with me.

"I’ll never regret this journey or the love I found in it. But not every chapter is meant to last forever, and I think I’ve finally made peace with that."

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