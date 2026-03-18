MAFS Australia unleashes shock new twist to expose contestants and send show into chaos

18 March 2026, 13:18

MAFS Australia is hotting up with a brand new twist this week.
MAFS Australia is hotting up with a brand new twist this week. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Revelations Week tasks the MAFS brides and grooms to discuss their partners' green and red flags – what could go wrong?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia has introduced a brand new segment of the experiment which is set to expose this year's contestants and throw the show into total chaos.

After a dramatic first dinner party saw two brides go head-to-head and a handful of relationships start to unravel, producers are throwing yet another curve ball at the brides and grooms for series 13.

Revelations Week kicks off this week, tasking the participants to watch their partner's audition videos in private then gather into groups for shared discussions.

The men and women split into two to pour over the green and red flags in their marriages, with the hope of some helpful advice and encouragement from their co-stars.

But just like any shock twist in MAFS, it causes more mayhem than predicted as trouble begins to bubble over between many of the pairs.

Explaining the thinking behind Revelations Week, relationship expert John Aiken told TV Week: "It’s a new twist that we get the men and women to break up into workshops and we look at red and green flags, and get them to be honest about their partners and give feedback.

"For some, it’s very helpful, but for others it’s very, very problematic."

Confessing he was "curious" to see how the scenes played out, the MAFS guru admitted he had noticed a "somewhat toxic sisterhood" growing among the female cast.

"Does it bring them closer to their partner or divide them away from what they’re there for?" he pondered.

"Well, that is the big question that you will be asking yourself as you watch, because a number of them don’t have a lot of insight."

Brook is left gobsmacked by her husband Chris' audition tape.
Brook is left gobsmacked by her husband Chris' audition tape. Picture: E4

First up, Brook is taken aback by her groom Chris’ audition tape, in which he makes cruel comments about women.

When asked: "What turns you off?," he replies: "Fake tan, needy and fat people.

"If I turn around and see a short, overweight blonde girl with fake tan, or just caked on little pink cheeks and then the f***ing orange hands I’m gone."

In the teaser clip for the upcoming Revelations Week episode, the model claps back at her new husband, saying: "If I saw that at the beginning I wouldn’t have even given you a chance. I’m a little icked."

Steve lays into his wife Rebecca with a long list of 'red flags'.
Steve lays into his wife Rebecca with a long list of 'red flags'. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, mature groom Steve lays into his wife Rebecca in the controversial workshop, listing off a series of faults he believes she has.

Focusing only on the "red flags", he tells his male co-stars "there are multiple", including her 'need to always talk' and her 'humour'.

"Rebecca’s not my usual type," Steve tells the group. "And what I mean by that is her personality’s less conservative than mine."

Bec and Danny's relationship comes under fire once again by Gia, who accuses the British groom of eyeing her up at the Dinner Party.

The brides explode into an argument which continues to simmer throughout the entire scene, fuelled also by Brook and Stella who back up their respective friends.

Alissa is branded "fake" by Brook, who says: "I think that Alissa’s theatrical and I think she sugarcoats everything. And I think that relationship’s fake, and I don’t trust Alissa."

Bec faces the heat from some of her fellow brides.
Bec faces the heat from some of her fellow brides. Picture: Channel Nine

Mel and Luke reach breaking point after he discovers she joked about "stalking" her ex-partners, causing the farmer to stay the night with a friend.

"I really feel for Luke, ’cause you can tell that he’s a broken man and you can literally feel the pain coming out of him," says David.

Is there any MAFS couple that isn't torn apart by this juicy new twist? We'll have to tune in to see what else Revelations Week uncovers.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS couple Mel and Luke didn't have an instant connection on their wedding day

Are MAFS Australia's Mel and Luke still together?

Married At First Sight Australia introduced Brook and Chris together

Are MAFS Australia's Brook and Chris still together?

MAFS Australia 2026 is welcoming David to the experiment to help him get past his 'playboy' status

MAFS Australia's David Momoh - age, job, side hustles and dating history revealed

Alissa Fay and David Momoh were matched and married on MAFS Australia 2026.

Are MAFS Australia's Alissa and David still together?

Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal tied the knot during this year's MAFS Australia.

Are MAFS Australia's Gia and Scott still together?

A MAFS groom has revealed his connection to the footballer.

MAFS Australia 2026 groom reveals he's closely related to David Beckham

MAFS 2026 groom Steven has opened up about his secret past.

MAFS Australia's Steven looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps before TV fame

Grayson and Julia shared an instant connection on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Julia and Grayson still together?

Married at First Sight Australia relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she is living with terminal cancer.

MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis: "I don’t know how long I have left"
MAFS Australia's Steven and Rebecca were the final couple to marry this season

Are MAFS Australia's Rebecca and Steve still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

Love Island All Stars winners are rumoured to have split since leaving the villa

Are Love Island All Stars couple Ciaran and Samie still together?

Love Island

Sarah Michelle Gellar told fans the new Buffy series had been shelved.

Sarah Michelle Gellar admits she’s ‘really sad’ after Buffy reboot is scrapped

The stars of Bridesmaids delighted audiences at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night (March 15)

Bridesmaids stars reunite at Oscars in surprise comedy sketch as fans call for long-awaited sequel
Long before the Oscars buzz, Jessie Buckley first appeared on TV as a teenager competing on a BBC talent show.

When Oscar favourite Jessie Buckley, 17, first found fame on TV talent show I'd Do Anything
Love Island's Millie clears up the confusion around her friendship with Lucinda

Love Island All Star's Millie finally addresses friendship issues with Lucinda

Love Island

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up confirmed for 2026

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS Australia 2026 is back on TV in the UK

What nights is Married At First Sight Australia on? TV schedule revealed

MAFS Australia 2026 has welcomed Danny and Bec to the romantic experiement

Are MAFS Australia's Danny and Bec still together?

Instant sparks flew between Stella and Filip on their wedding day.

Are MAFS Australia's Stella and Filip still together?

MAFS couple Bec and Danny got off to a rocky start.

Are MAFS Australia's Bec and Danny still together?

Ankita and Micah were axed from MAFS season 13.

MAFS Australia 2026 couple 'deleted' from show despite filming wedding and honeymoon

Mel and Luke got off to a disastrous start.

MAFS Australia bride Mel reveals wedding day disaster that wasn't shown on TV

MAFS Australia contestant Gia Fleur is hoping it will be second time lucky with this marriage

MAFS Australia's Gia Fleur - age, job, daughter and ex-husband revealed

MAFS Australia has welcomed reality TV regular Scott to the experiement

MAFS Australia's Scott McCristal - age, job, reality TV past and ex-wife controversy revealed