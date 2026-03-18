MAFS Australia unleashes shock new twist to expose contestants and send show into chaos

MAFS Australia is hotting up with a brand new twist this week. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Revelations Week tasks the MAFS brides and grooms to discuss their partners' green and red flags – what could go wrong?

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Married At First Sight Australia has introduced a brand new segment of the experiment which is set to expose this year's contestants and throw the show into total chaos.

After a dramatic first dinner party saw two brides go head-to-head and a handful of relationships start to unravel, producers are throwing yet another curve ball at the brides and grooms for series 13.

Revelations Week kicks off this week, tasking the participants to watch their partner's audition videos in private then gather into groups for shared discussions.

The men and women split into two to pour over the green and red flags in their marriages, with the hope of some helpful advice and encouragement from their co-stars.

But just like any shock twist in MAFS, it causes more mayhem than predicted as trouble begins to bubble over between many of the pairs.

Explaining the thinking behind Revelations Week, relationship expert John Aiken told TV Week: "It’s a new twist that we get the men and women to break up into workshops and we look at red and green flags, and get them to be honest about their partners and give feedback.

"For some, it’s very helpful, but for others it’s very, very problematic."

Confessing he was "curious" to see how the scenes played out, the MAFS guru admitted he had noticed a "somewhat toxic sisterhood" growing among the female cast.

"Does it bring them closer to their partner or divide them away from what they’re there for?" he pondered.

"Well, that is the big question that you will be asking yourself as you watch, because a number of them don’t have a lot of insight."

Brook is left gobsmacked by her husband Chris' audition tape. Picture: E4

First up, Brook is taken aback by her groom Chris’ audition tape, in which he makes cruel comments about women.

When asked: "What turns you off?," he replies: "Fake tan, needy and fat people.

"If I turn around and see a short, overweight blonde girl with fake tan, or just caked on little pink cheeks and then the f***ing orange hands I’m gone."

In the teaser clip for the upcoming Revelations Week episode, the model claps back at her new husband, saying: "If I saw that at the beginning I wouldn’t have even given you a chance. I’m a little icked."

Steve lays into his wife Rebecca with a long list of 'red flags'. Picture: Channel Nine

Meanwhile, mature groom Steve lays into his wife Rebecca in the controversial workshop, listing off a series of faults he believes she has.

Focusing only on the "red flags", he tells his male co-stars "there are multiple", including her 'need to always talk' and her 'humour'.

"Rebecca’s not my usual type," Steve tells the group. "And what I mean by that is her personality’s less conservative than mine."

Bec and Danny's relationship comes under fire once again by Gia, who accuses the British groom of eyeing her up at the Dinner Party.

The brides explode into an argument which continues to simmer throughout the entire scene, fuelled also by Brook and Stella who back up their respective friends.

Alissa is branded "fake" by Brook, who says: "I think that Alissa’s theatrical and I think she sugarcoats everything. And I think that relationship’s fake, and I don’t trust Alissa."

Bec faces the heat from some of her fellow brides. Picture: Channel Nine

Mel and Luke reach breaking point after he discovers she joked about "stalking" her ex-partners, causing the farmer to stay the night with a friend.

"I really feel for Luke, ’cause you can tell that he’s a broken man and you can literally feel the pain coming out of him," says David.

Is there any MAFS couple that isn't torn apart by this juicy new twist? We'll have to tune in to see what else Revelations Week uncovers.