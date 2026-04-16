What do Gia's texts say? MAFS Australia feud reignited as Bec faces more backlash

16 April 2026, 19:22

MAFS contestants Bec and Gia have been feuding since the beginning of the experiment
MAFS contestants Bec and Gia have been feuding since the beginning of the experiment. Picture: Channel 9

By Zoe Adams

MAFS Australia's Gia reveals she has damaging text messages on her phone about fellow contestant Bec - but what do they say? Here's what we know.

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Married At First Sight Australia 2026 has become as much about Bec and Gia's vicious feud as it has the couples and how well they're doing.

Following the latest scandals that unravelled at the Couple's Retreat, mum-of-one Gia is now claiming she has text message evidence that could destroy all of Bec's chances of patching things up with the other brides.

Danny's wife is currently on her second apology tour after her "vulgar" comments regarding Rachel and Steven's intimate relationship saw her clash with most of her fellow MAFS contestants.

Hugging it out at the dinner party following the Couple's Retreat, Bec says her final words on the matter with Rachel in an attempt to heal and move on.

However, for Gia, justice is not being served as she pulls Juliette and Chris aside to reveal she has information on Bec that could destroy all of her friendships.

Talking to the camera at the dinner party, Gia says: "What the hell? Are people stupid? Bec has done a lot of things wrong by a lot of people in this experiment. She is a calculated evil person.

"It's hard to sit by and see everyone believe Bec. I know deep down who she is. All those girls you're sitting with, you talk s*** about. I've got it in text messages."

Gia goes on to say she could show brides Stella and Alissa exactly what's been said as she has the "receipts". She says Bec "should be very worried".

MAFS couple David and Alissa are left horrified by Bec's text messages
MAFS couple David and Alissa are left horrified by Bec's text messages. Picture: Channel 9

What do the MAFS Australia's text messages say?

Everything explodes at commitment ceremony when Juliette uses the text message screen shots to hit back at Bec.

With David and Alissa now aware they've been talked about, everyone becomes obsessed with what these messages say.

Saying them out loud on a later episode, Alissa reads the screen shots to David: "I’m gonna go in so hard on Alissa and her fake relationship.

“U know what, Alissa probably isn’t a bad girl. But her head is so far up her ****, she doesn’t even realise what a **** she actually is."

And the hurtful words don't end there as she continued: "Alissa is going down. Rat b****, with her rat husband."

Another adds: "The only fake in this place is the two **** licking influencer wannabe."

The text message scandal is followed by Feedback Week, where the couples swap partners to get insightful information on their relationships.

David finds himself face-to-face with Bec where he decides it's time to confront her on her behaviour.

Bec has since apologised for her "deplorable" words and admits the MAFS moment is a "huge regret".

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