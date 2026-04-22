MAFS Australia's Bec gets brutally honest about relationship with husband Danny now

22 April 2026, 12:22

MAFS couple Danny and Bec have a different kind of relationship since the show ended
MAFS couple Danny and Bec have a different kind of relationship since the show ended. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia brought bride and groom Danny and Bec together in 2026 but how do they feel about one another now? Be warned, MAFS spoilers ahead.

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MAFS Australia introduced viewers to one of their most chaotic brides ever in the form of Bec Zachariah in 2026.

From her loathing of fellow contestant Gia Fleur to her dislike of Alissa Fay and her rocky relationship with husband Danny, Bec was only ever one conversation away from a huge argument.

Now, after the show has finished filming and airing in Australia, we know Bec and Danny didn't make it past Final Vows with the Englishman calling her just a friend despite months of being married.

Since then, Danny has been caught out in unaired footage, slamming Bec and how he could never fall in love with her in a "month of Sundays".

Bec and Danny were paired together for MAFS Australia 2026
Bec and Danny were paired together for MAFS Australia 2026. Picture: Channel 9

Now, sharing her side of the story, Bec has gone on Australian podcast Villain Edit Pod, and been brutally honest about the state of her relationship with her ex-husband.

She said: "I think Danny did a really good job keeping me at bay behind the scenes, saying his real thoughts to the camera, and getting me to the end.

"I'm embarrassed that I allowed myself to get to that point. I'm embarrassed that I didn't act on that gut feeling a little bit more. I won't ever be in a position where I allow my heart to fall in love with someone who was telling me things and not showing me things."

She also mocked Danny for making fun of her on TikTok videos post experiment.

Following the airing of a clip of him slamming Bec, the former MAFS groom has taken to Instagram to apologise for his behaviour.

Talking to the camera he said: "I'm sure most of you hate me. I don't blame you. I hate myself. I want to apologise for some of the comments I made, all of the comments I made, on the Stand After The Dinner Party show. Horrendous. I'm so ashamed of myself.

"I want to apologise to Steph for the way I spoke about her and Bec of course. I am so sorry to both of you girls. I do have a dry sense of humour and it can come across wrong, especially on TV. Especially to people who don't know me. I'm not here to make excuses.

"I'm here to own up to my mistakes and just apologise."

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