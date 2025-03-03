MAFS Australia's Catrina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about how Paul and Catrina met before MAFS Australia and what really went on between the two.

MAFS Australia couple Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile shocked viewers on their wedding day when the pair revealed they already knew each other!

Despite experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken being unaware of their connection, the relationship gurus paired these two together with the hopes they could be a successful couple.

With this bombshell shocking the bride and groom (as well as the audience!), we've done some digging to find out what really went on between the newlyweds before they met on the show.

Here is everything you need to know about how MAFS Australia's Paul and Carina know each other.

Carina and Paul were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How did Carina and Paul know each other before MAFS?

The pair revealed they had met in the past and shared a romantic moment prior to meeting on Married At First Sight Australia.

Less than a year ago, Carina and Paul matched on a dating app and began to text each other. This eventually led to the two meeting up a week later to go on a hike together, however things fizzled out when Paul failed to get in contact with Carina again.

Upon seeing each other on their wedding day, Paul was delighted Carina was meeting him at the end of the aisle.

The groom revealed to 9Entertainement: "I was frustrated the first time we met because I knew how good of a person she was", going on to add that it was a case of "right person, wrong time."

Carina was shocked her husband was Paul. Picture: Nine

However Carina was a bit more shocked at seeing Paul as her groom stating: "My first impression was like, 'Oh ﻿s*** I know this person.

"I'm so shocked this is the person﻿ I've been matched with by the experts and there's no way they would've known because we didn't follow each other on Instagram we had no mutuals."

After the surprise wore off, Carina eventually revealed she was overcome with a "sense of relief" adding: "When I did go on a hike date with [Paul] we talked for hours we were getting along so easily and had so much in common."

Carina and Paul are looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Addressing the fact Paul ghosted her, Carina went on to tell the Daily Mail: "I'm a forgiving person. We all go through tough times, and I believe people deserve second chances. But he does have a lot of making up to do."

She also revealed how he wooed his wife during their wedding reception, saying: "He went straight up to my parents and told them everything—that we'd met before and that he wanted to apologise. That took guts, and it really won me over."

Carina continued: "It showed me the kind of person he is, someone who takes accountability. It made me feel relieved, and I thought, 'Okay, maybe this really is fate.'"