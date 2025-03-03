MAFS Australia's Catrina and Paul's secret romance revealed before marrying on the show

3 March 2025, 20:30

Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia
Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about how Paul and Catrina met before MAFS Australia and what really went on between the two.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia couple Paul Antoine and Carina Mirabile shocked viewers on their wedding day when the pair revealed they already knew each other!

Despite experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken being unaware of their connection, the relationship gurus paired these two together with the hopes they could be a successful couple.

With this bombshell shocking the bride and groom (as well as the audience!), we've done some digging to find out what really went on between the newlyweds before they met on the show.

Here is everything you need to know about how MAFS Australia's Paul and Carina know each other.

Carina and Paul were wed on MAFS Australia
Carina and Paul were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

How did Carina and Paul know each other before MAFS?

The pair revealed they had met in the past and shared a romantic moment prior to meeting on Married At First Sight Australia.

Less than a year ago, Carina and Paul matched on a dating app and began to text each other. This eventually led to the two meeting up a week later to go on a hike together, however things fizzled out when Paul failed to get in contact with Carina again.

Upon seeing each other on their wedding day, Paul was delighted Carina was meeting him at the end of the aisle.

The groom revealed to 9Entertainement: "I was frustrated the first time we met because I knew how good of a person she was", going on to add that it was a case of "right person, wrong time."

Carina was shocked her husband was Paul
Carina was shocked her husband was Paul. Picture: Nine

However Carina was a bit more shocked at seeing Paul as her groom stating: "My first impression was like, 'Oh ﻿s*** I know this person.

"I'm so shocked this is the person﻿ I've been matched with by the experts and there's no way they would've known because we didn't follow each other on Instagram we had no mutuals."

After the surprise wore off, Carina eventually revealed she was overcome with a "sense of relief" adding: "When I did go on a hike date with [Paul] we talked for hours we were getting along so easily and had so much in common."

Carina and Paul are looking for romance on MAFS Australia
Carina and Paul are looking for romance on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Addressing the fact Paul ghosted her, Carina went on to tell the Daily Mail: "I'm a forgiving person. We all go through tough times, and I believe people deserve second chances. But he does have a lot of making up to do."

She also revealed how he wooed his wife during their wedding reception, saying: "He went straight up to my parents and told them everything—that we'd met before and that he wanted to apologise. That took guts, and it really won me over."

Carina continued: "It showed me the kind of person he is, someone who takes accountability. It made me feel relieved, and I thought, 'Okay, maybe this really is fate.'"

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Tim did not show up for a press photo day and is "refusing to do interviews"

MAFS Australia's Tim 'deletes social media' and 'refuses interviews' following backlash

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

The MAFS Australia TV schedule has been revealed

How long is MAFS Australia on for and when does it end?

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married At First Sight Australia will return to the UK

MAFS Australia start date confirmed as season 12 kicks off in the UK

Paul Liba and Hannah Norburn are rumoured to be dating

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn and Paul Liba 'secretly dating' after finding love

As MAFS Australia kicks off Down Under, can we watch it here in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

Mel Schilling is a dating and relationship Coach

Married At First Sight Mel Schilling: Age, husband and children revealed

Celebrities

Latest TV & Movies News

Morgan Freeman paid tribute to his friend Gene Hackman at the Oscars

Oscars 2025: Morgan Freeman pays emotional tribute to "friend" Gene Hackman days after passing
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened the Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo perform 'Defying Gravity' and 'Over the Rainbow'
Meryl Streep, Walt Disney and the film Titanic are among the biggest Oscar winners

Who has won the most Oscars? Biggest Academy Award winners of all time

Georgia Toffolo has married James Watt

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog chief James Watt get married after surprise elopement

Here's everything we know about the new Shrek film

Shrek 5 release date, cast, trailer and animation changes explained

The Brit Awards most outrageous moments

BRIT Awards: The 10 most shocking moments in the show's history

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Anyone else curious what this lot have been up to since Married At First Sight ended?

MAFS Australia 2024 cast now: From who is still together to who has found love elsewhere

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla

MAFS Australia expert Alessandra Rampolla's age, husband and weight loss journey revealed

John Aiken is an expert on MAFS Australia

John Aiken facts: MAFS expert's age, wife, children and Instagram revealed

Eliot is one of the grooms on MAFS Australia

Meet Eliot from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Carina is hoping to find love on MAFS Australia

Meet Carina from MAFS Australia: Age, job and Instagram revealed

Lauren is one of the brides on MAFS Australia

Meet Lauren from MAFS Australia: Age, job, Instagram and Jono McCullough romance revealed

The MAFS Australia 2025 cast has been revealed

MAFS Australia 2025 cast revealed: Meet the brides and grooms of season 12

MAFS Polly has spoken out regarding her fallout with Amy

MAFS UK's Polly finally reveals the real reason for her dramatic fallout with Amy