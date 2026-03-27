MAFS Australia's Brook begins "the next chapter" as she confirms surprise life update

MAFS 2026 bride Brook has had a complete life overhaul since quitting in August 2025. Picture: Brook Crompton/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's Brook Crompton pens note to her unborn son as she confirms pregnancy and engagement just months after filming.

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MAFS Australia 2026 brought us model bride Brook Crompton who was partnered up with Chris Nield in this year's experiment.

However, with no romantic spark, and following a night of fireworks at a dinner party, Brook officially called it quits on the popular reality TV show, refusing to turn up to even write 'leave' at the commitment ceremony.

Now, only months after Married At First Sight Australia would have finished filming, the contestant and hopeful bride has confirmed an exciting life update - she's engaged and pregnant.

With filming taking place between July and November 2025, Brook exited the experiment in August and it seems she went straight back to her ex, Harry.

She admitted on MAFS she was only two weeks out of a relationship with him when she went on the show after they split due to schedule issues.

However, Brook has now admitted she's got her sights firmly set on her future as a family of three with him.

Devoting an Instagram grid spot to her fiancé and son, she wrote: "Baby boy on the way, and a forever with you.

"To our little boy, you’ve already filled our world with so much hope and love. The past year, and especially these last few months, have taught me more than I ever imagined about patience, love, and the person I want to be. I’ve dreamed of being a mother for as long as I can remember, and sharing this journey with the person I love most makes it even more special."

Brook went on to talk about her "safe place" Harry as she thanked him for "making her dreams come true".

She finished: "Baby boy, we are waiting for you with full hearts. You’ve already changed our world in the most incredible way. We can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and begin this next chapter of our lives together."

Not only has Brook's personal life drastically changed, but she's also been very reflective, particularly around her time on MAFS.

After the scenes of her last dinner party aired, she took to social media to apologise for her behaviour and asked for forgiveness.

MAFS Australia experts paired Brook with Chris for 2026. Picture: Channel 9

She wrote: "Last night and the past few episodes of Married At First Sight was an extremely difficult watch. What you saw last night was the worst version of myself, and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that.

"I want to firstly, sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella. My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry."

Brook finished her apology by saying "bullying should never be condoned" and that she's looking "forward to moving on with her life".

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