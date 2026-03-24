MAFS expert Mel Schilling dies age 54 as devastated husband pays tribute to 'soulmate'

The dating coach was known for her work on MAFS UK and MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram/@mel_schilling1

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling's husband Gareth paid tribute to the 'incredible mum, role model and soulmate' in an emotional Instagram post.

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Married At First Sight expert Mel Schilling has tragically died at the age of 54 following a gruelling battle with colon cancer.

The TV dating coach, best know for starring in MAFS UK and MAFS Australia, was diagnosed with the devastating disease back in 2023 but recently revealed it had 'spread to her brain'.

Her husband Gareth Brisbane announced the sad news earlier today with an emotional post on Instagram, which paid tribute to the 'incredible mum, role model and soulmate'.

Next to a string of heartfelt snaps featuring Mel with the couple's 10-year-old daughter Maddie, he told fans of her last moments and begged them to 'live life to the full' in her honour.

The MAFS expert has passed away at the age of 54. Picture: Instagram/@mel_schilling1

Gareth wrote: "Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life.

"It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me."

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both," he gushed.

"This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate."

Mel sadly leaves behind husband Gareth and daughter Maddie. Picture: Instagram/@mel_schilling1

The dad-of-one continued: "On behalf of our family and her incredible friendship group, thank you for the support from around the world.

"I also want to thank our wonderful MAFS family — John, Alessandra, Charlene, Roxy, and Sophie — for your kindness and compassion.

"To Lee, Louie, Susy, and Ian at Channel 4 / CPL, who went above and beyond for us, we will never forget it," added Gareth.

"To Sarah at InterTalent, not just an agent, but a true confidante. And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

"Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff."

He ended the heartbreaking post by writing: "I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful.

"Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again."