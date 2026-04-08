MAFS Australia groom Chris shares heartbreaking update on surrogacy journey

MAFS groom Chris has endured a bittersweet journey to fatherhood. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia star Chris Robinson was expecting two children when he signed up to the experiment, but his journey to fatherhood didn't go to plan.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Chris Robinson had been dreaming of his happily ever after for years before signing up to the experiment, and was desperate to tie the knot and settle down.

And while the gym owner and farmer, 38, hadn't yet met the love of his life, he had begun the process of starting his very own family unit.

During his introduction to camera, the outdoor-loving groom revealed he already had two children on the way – one through being a donor for a close friend, and another via surrogacy.

Initially, he was nervous to share the baby news with his new husband Sammy Stanton, 34, who had no idea he was marrying a soon-to-be father with multiple kids on the way.

The farmer initially struggled to share his baby news with groom Sammy. Picture: Channel Nine

But true to the spin instructor's kind character, he embraced Chris's journey with open arms leaving fans desperate to see where their relationship could go with two children in tow.

"It's not going to affect me wanting to date with you or be with you," admitted Sam when his new partner shared the life-changing news.

"﻿I'm very open to having kids, I love kids, I'd love to raise some of my own someday," the Adelaide-based fitness trainer also told nine.com.au.

Although Sam wants children in the future, he admitted he wasn't ready for 'kids next year'. Picture: Channel Nine

Now, the New South Wales reality star has shared an update on his growing family, confessing his journey to fatherhood has ended up being pretty bittersweet.

The positive part is that the lesbian couple Chris donated sperm to welcomed a baby girl in late 2025, with his little daughter reportedly arriving just one day after his wedding.

Gushing over his first biological child, the new dad said in a recent interview: "I love her so much and I get really emotional when I talk about her – it’s happening right now, I’ll try to contain it – I just love her so much, she’s got me wrapped around her little finger. It’s the best."

The personal trainer welcomed a daughter just one day after marrying Sam. Picture: Channel Nine

However, it's not been a smooth ride for the second baby he was expecting with a woman in Colombia just months after his first-born's birth.

Since filming wrapped, Chris has experienced a tragic twist in his 'long and difficult' surrogacy journey.

He explained to PEDESTRIAN.TV: "Unfortunately whilst I was filming, there was a bit of an issue around my surrogate journey.

"We had a couple of embryos and the surrogate unfortunately lost one of them, so it was a bit of a sad moment."

Chris received some heartbreaking surrogacy news during the experiment. Picture: Channel Nine

Explaining how the heartbreaking experience made his MAFS journey much harder, he added: "The experiment is so tough in itself.

"You’re dealing with so much and there’s a lot of emotions, so obviously that was pretty hard to process especially in the environment as well. So it’s been tough, but I’ve pushed through it."