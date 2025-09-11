MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

Lucinda Light has a new career venture. Picture: Nine/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia legend Lucinda Light isn't done with the show just yet.

Married At First Sight UK fans rejoice as MAFS Australia legend Lucinda Light will be hosting a special podcast this season.

The former bride will be fronting the MAFS UK: It’s Official! podcast which will see Lucinda joined by a special guest each episode to debrief the drama on screen.

Speaking about her new career venture, Lucinda stated: "I’m so honoured to be a part of MAFS UK this year and I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting the weekly debrief for all the MAFS fans - we’re going to have the most amazing time! "

She continued: "I can’t wait to meet the new brides and grooms, get to know Charlene and Paul and catch up with the gorgeous Mel."

Lucinda Light is best known for appearing on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This news comes after it was revealed season 10 of MAFS UK will kick off on September 21st, with nine brides and nine grooms tying the knot upon meeting each other for the first time.

The upcoming season will also see a surprise twist this year as the contestant's stag and hen dos will be recorded for the first time.

Speaking about the new feature, an insider told The Sun: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that."

They continued: "Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Lucinda and Timothy couldn't make their relationship work on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda will have plenty to add to these podcasts as her own journey on MAFS Australia wasn't the smoothest of paths.

The star was paired with Tim and whilst the couple did try to give their relationship a go, relations came to a crashing halt before Final Vows.

Whilst they left the show deciding to buddies, their friendship has since ended with Lucinda revealing to Heart in 2024: "Sadly, we're not friends anymore. Not by my choice. Tim sort of opted out of that friendship.

"My arms and doors are always open to Tim. I'd love to be friends with him.

She went on to add: "I'm still holding a lantern of hope for the friendship. So fingers crossed. He's a character. He's good fun, Tim."