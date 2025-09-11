MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

11 September 2025, 13:10

Lucinda Light has a new career venture
Lucinda Light has a new career venture. Picture: Nine/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

MAFS Australia legend Lucinda Light isn't done with the show just yet.





Married At First Sight UK fans rejoice as MAFS Australia legend Lucinda Light will be hosting a special podcast this season.

The former bride will be fronting the MAFS UK: It’s Official! podcast which will see Lucinda joined by a special guest each episode to debrief the drama on screen.

Speaking about her new career venture, Lucinda stated: "I’m so honoured to be a part of MAFS UK this year and I’m absolutely delighted to be hosting the weekly debrief for all the MAFS fans - we’re going to have the most amazing time! "

She continued: "I can’t wait to meet the new brides and grooms, get to know Charlene and Paul and catch up with the gorgeous Mel."

Lucinda Light is best known for appearing on MAFS Australia
Lucinda Light is best known for appearing on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

This news comes after it was revealed season 10 of MAFS UK will kick off on September 21st, with nine brides and nine grooms tying the knot upon meeting each other for the first time.

The upcoming season will also see a surprise twist this year as the contestant's stag and hen dos will be recorded for the first time.

Speaking about the new feature, an insider told The Sun: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that."

They continued: "Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Lucinda and Timothy couldn't make their relationship work on MAFS Australia
Lucinda and Timothy couldn't make their relationship work on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Lucinda will have plenty to add to these podcasts as her own journey on MAFS Australia wasn't the smoothest of paths.

The star was paired with Tim and whilst the couple did try to give their relationship a go, relations came to a crashing halt before Final Vows.

Whilst they left the show deciding to buddies, their friendship has since ended with Lucinda revealing to Heart in 2024: "Sadly, we're not friends anymore. Not by my choice. Tim sort of opted out of that friendship.

"My arms and doors are always open to Tim. I'd love to be friends with him.

She went on to add: "I'm still holding a lantern of hope for the friendship. So fingers crossed. He's a character. He's good fun, Tim."

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

The MAFS UK start date has been confirmed

MAFS UK 2025 start date announced alongside schedule shake-up

MAFS UK will include a new feature

MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

The MAFS UK cast have been revealed

MAFS UK 2025 cast revealed as brides and grooms are announced

MAFS UK will return in 2025

MAFS UK start date, time, channel and cast as 2025 season begins

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash
MAFS Australia's Adrian and Awhina have had a tumultuous time on the show

MAFS Australia's Adrian denies cheating on Awhina after shock claims come to light

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025 Final Vows: Everything that happened between each couple

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie

Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ant & Dec didn't win at this year's NTAs

Ant & Dec don't win the Best Presenter award at the NTAs for the first time in 23 years

Love Island Games 2 is officially returning to our TV screens in September

Love Island Games season 2 start date, cast and where to watch

Love Island

Love Island's Millie Court has been getting over her heartbreak in the sunshine with her family

Love Island's Millie Court goes on a heartbreak holiday following Liam Reardon split

Love Island

Rumours are swirling around the Love Island All Stars 2026 cast.

Love Island All Stars 2026 rumoured line up so far

Love Island

Shakira Khan has opened up about her connection with Harry Cooksley

Love Island's Shakira denies she and Harry are 'official' amid reports they are together

MAFS Australia's Billy and Awhina are rumoured to be dating

MAFS Australia's Awhina and Billy's secret 'relationship' explained as dating rumours swirl

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

MAFS Australia's Carina reveals real reason behind her split with Paul

MAFS Australia's Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

MAFS Australia’s Tony visited by Ryan after shock heart attack

Lucinda Light is the host of The Honesty Box

Lucinda Light facts: Age, partner and MAFS Australia journey revealed

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

MAFS Australia's Dave reveals heartbreaking reason his marriage to Jamie ended

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Eliot are 'together' after finding romance on the show

MAFS groom Dave waded in on the gossip.

MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on Jamie and Eliot romance: 'I doubt she'd sleep with three cast members'