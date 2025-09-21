Who is Davide from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

By Alice Dear

From his age to job and social media, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Davide.

Davide, a 33-year-old cabin crew member originally from Portugal, is appearing on MAFS UK 2025 in a bid to find the perfect husband.

The groom suffered heartbreak after having to cancel his wedding to his ex-partner following their split, but the self-confessed romantic isn't giving up on finding the one.

Davide is hoping experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas will be able to find him someone kind-hearted, handsome and who shares his love of cats.

As he makes his debut on Married At First Sight UK, here's everything you need to know about Davide.

How old is Davide from MAFS UK?

Davide, one of the grooms appearing on this year's Married At First Sight UK, is 33-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Davide from?

Davide is from Portugal, but moved to Paris at an early age. According to him, living in the city of love is the reason for his romantic side.

What is Davide from MAFS UK's job?

Davide works as a member of cabin crew.

Does Davide from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Davide does have Instagram and you can follow him with the handle @daveanica.

What is Davide looking for on MAFS UK?

Davide has been through a lot when it comes to love; he was planning a huge wedding with his ex for 2025, however, was left heartbroken when their relationship came to an end before the big day.

The groom hasn't given up on love, however, and is looking for the perfect husband. This perfect man would be kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and share his love of cats!