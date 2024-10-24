Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan together? Shocking reunion twist explained

Do MAFS UK's Hannah and Ryan end up together? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight UK's Hannah and Ryan are set to shock viewers after they enter the reunion hand-in-hand, but are they still together now, and what happens with Ryan and Sionainn?

MAFS UK's Hannah Norburn, 32, and groom Ryan Livesey, 28, are set to rock the reunion dinner party when they enter hand-in-hand, confirming their relationship to the rest of the cast.

This will include Hannah's ex-husband Stephen Nolson, 33, and Ryan's ex-wife Sionainn Carmichael, 29, who they were originally paired up with by the Married Art First Sight experts; Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

The upcoming drama is expected to air when the reunion episodes of MAFS UK drop, however, with the series still about halfway through (with Ryan and Sionainn still on the show together and married) we'll have a little while to wait until we watch it unfold.

As these new reports hit the headlines, many fans have been left asking; when do Hannah and Ryan get together? Are they still together now, and what happens between Ryan and Sionainn? Here's everything we know so far.

MAFS UK's Ryan is said to find love with Hannah after splitting from Sionainn. Picture: Channel 4

Do Hannah and Ryan end up together on MAFS UK?

Yes, according to new reports from the MailOnline, Hannah and Ryan shock the rest of the MAFS cast when they enter the reunion together hand-in-hand.

A TV source told the publication: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate."

They added: "Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

Hannah and Stephen split during the most recent commitment ceremony after a disaster of a marriage . Picture: Channel 4

Why do Ryan and Sionainn split up?

Ryan and Sionainn decided to leave MAFS after an argument caused the couple to reassess their relationship, causing them to leave the show before even making it to the commitment ceremony.

In scenes that aired on Wednesday evening, Ryan told the boys: "I'm leaving boys. We've had a proper argument and I was trying to do my laces. I was trying to retie my laces and it was getting on my nerves. So Shannon was trying to help me. So I said, ‘oh, just leave him, just leave them now’. And she said, ‘oh, don't speak to me like that’."

He added: “She said to me she doesn't feel comfortable in the relationship and she doesn't know if I'm here for a genuine reason."

Meanwhile, Sionainn told her fellow brides: "We had like a little fall out yesterday. And it was like, honestly over shoelaces, he just spoke to me really, really poorly. And I said, ‘Ryan don't speak to me like that. You're not going to speak to me like s**t’.

“And it just flipped. He decided to tell me that none of his feelings had ever been real. He'd been faking it all. It was all a holiday romance for him.”

Speaking on camera, she added: “I developed real feelings for Ryan and when he told me all his feelings were fake and he didn't mean anything that he said.

"I feel like I'd been hit in the chest with something. It was a horrible feeling. And I think now I've seen the real side to him. I don't even think I've known the real Ryan ever.”