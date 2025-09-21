Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

21 September 2025, 20:30

Who is Joe from MAFS UK?
Who is Joe from MAFS UK? Picture: E4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From his age to job and social media, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Joe.

Joe, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Huddersfield, is appearing on MAFS UK 2025 in the hopes of finding his perfect match.

The northern lad spent much of his twenties travelling the world, collecting passport stamps and girls’ numbers along the way. But after a heart-to-heart with his mum, Joe realised he wanted more than just partying and fleeting connections, and has since reshaped his life.

Now, Joe is ready to face the challenges of the Married At First Sight UK experiment and is looking for someone who will embrace life's adventures by his side.

As he makes his debut on Married At First Sight UK, here's everything you need to know about Joe.

Joe is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Huddersfield
Joe is a 31-year-old personal trainer from Huddersfield. Picture: E4

How old is Joe from MAFS UK?

Joe, one of the grooms appearing on this year's Married At First Sight UK, is 31-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Joe from?

Joe is from Huddersfield, Yorkshire, but spent most of his twenties travelling and experiencing life abroad.

What is Joe from MAFS UK's job?

Joe works as a personal trainer.

Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025
Meet the full cast of MAFS UK 2025. Picture: E4

Does Joe from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Joe does have Instagram and you can follow him with the handle @joe_andthegym.

What is Joe looking for on MAFS UK?

Joe admits he's always been quick to run away from problems in past relationships, but now he's determined to find something lasting. He's looking for a true partner in crime – someone who loves living life to the fullest just as much as he does.

