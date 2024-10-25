MAFS UK's Kieran defends kissing Polly as he labels moment an 'accident'

MAFS UK's Kieran has defended kissing Polly at a recent dinner party. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Kieran has claimed he 'accidentally' kissed bride Polly on the lips as he praises 'patient' wife Kristina.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

MAFS UK's Kieran has taken to social media to defend the moment he kissed Adam's wife Polly on the lips at the most recent dinner party, a betrayal which left Kristina in tears.

During the explosive dinner party, Kieran expressed his love for couple Adam and Polly before getting up and kissing the groom on the lips, and then Polly in the same way, leaving Kristina shocked and visibly upset.

Kristina asked: "Do you just kiss another wife?", before adding: "Remember respect for your wife, you're not at that level with me, let alone one of my best friends in here."

MAFS expert Mel commented how hard it would have been for Kristina to witness the kiss, saying: "That would hurt so much, you know he's been saying, 'I've got coldsores I can't kiss you', but here I am laying a smacker on another wife."

Kristina was left in tears after Kieran kissed Polly during the dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Paul added: "Clearly nothing was in that kiss, but it's because of Kristina feeling rejected through the relationship that, of course, it's going to have an impact on how she feels in the moment."

Now, Kieran has taken to social media to reflect on the moment, sharing pictures of the dinner party on his Instagram with the caption: "Did someone say “let’s get f**ked up and have a dramatic dinner party?” I might have ACCIDENTALLY pecked another bride on the LIPS 😳. #woops."

He added: "@kristinagoodsell has the patience of a saint, and I’m super grateful for her."

Kristina's fellow bride, Emma, however, was quick to call Kieran out for this defence, simply commenting: "WOOPS?! 🥺"

Kieran praised Kristina for having the patience 'of a saint' after the explosive dinner party. Picture: Channel 4

Kieran and Kristina have been a fan-favourite couple since they first met on their wedding day, and while their journey has been one of the most successful, the past week has raised some questions about the pair's future together.

In a recent commitment ceremony, Kieran admitted he was struggling to work out if he could sustain a relationship with Kristina due to her PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder).

Following this, Kieran admitted to the cameras that he felt that he had lost the "spark" with Kristina, leaving fans concerned about their future.