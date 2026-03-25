MAFS UK's Paul C Brunson details 'fearless' Mel Schilling's inspiring attitude during chemotherapy

25 March 2026, 11:12

Paul C Brunson has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Mel Schilling following her death.
Paul C Brunson has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Mel Schilling following her death. Picture: Instagram/@paulcbrunson

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK expert Paul C Brunson admits his 'extraordinarily strong' co-star Mel Schilling worked 14 hours days during her exhausting cancer treatment.

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Married At First Sight UK star Paul C Brunson has shed light on his close friend Mel Schilling's inspiring attitude amid her gruelling battle with colon cancer.

The relationship expert sadly died yesterday morning at the age of 54 after the deadly disease spread to both her lungs and her brain.

She was first diagnosed back in 2023, and never stopped working to help others find love through her much-loved role as a TV psychologist, even between exhausting chemotherapy sessions.

Now, the American therapist, 50, has explained the true extent of Mel's commitment to the cause, shedding light on her fighting spirit towards the end of her life as he paid tribute her online.

Describing her incredible dedication to both MAFS and her family, including husband Gareth Brisbane and their 10-year-old daughter Maddie, Paul shared fond thoughts of his beloved colleague and shared an insight into her 'genuine' character.

Next to snaps of the smiling duo at work, along with a few of the late star with her partner and child, he wrote: "I'll never forget my first BAFTA in 2022. I arrived on the red carpet with Mel and Charlene to represent MAFS UK. It was our first nomination, and I was nervous.

"What stood out to me that night was how most celebrities handled it. They'd hear their name called, wave, and continue walking. But the first moment Mel heard her name, she stopped.

"She stepped off the red carpet, moved around the barrier, and went to hug the women calling out to her.

"Not a wave. Not a gesture. A real moment. The level of respect she showed her fans... that's something I'll never forget."

The US therapist described his co-star as 'straight-talking' but 'gentle'.
The US therapist described his co-star as 'straight-talking' but 'gentle'. Picture: E4

Speaking of her 'extraordinary strength' throughout her tiresome treatment, Paul also opened up about Mel's busy schedule and how she made time for projects she was so passionate about.

He continued: "What so many people don't know is that over the last two years, Mel was flying between Australia and the UK... repeatedly. Long-haul fights, working in both countries, back and forth.

"There were days we filmed for up to 14 hours. All of this while going through chemotherapy.

"Despite the travel, the treatment, the strain on her body... she showed up fully. Every single time. Always with a smile I never once heard her complain. That wasn't just professionalism. That was extraordinary strength."

The MAFS UK family have paid tribute to Mel Schilling online.
The MAFS UK family have paid tribute to Mel Schilling online. Picture: E4

Paul, who has starred alongside Mel and colleague Charlene Douglas in the UK version of MAFS since both women joined in 2021, also acknowledged her courageous spirit even in challenging circumstances.

"During MAFS commitment ceremonies, we each had our areas where we would lean in and speak truth.

"And when it came to defending women and the LGBTQ+ community, Mel was fearless. She didn't dilute it. She didn't make it comfortable.

"She made it honest. And she stood firm in it every single time."

Paying tribute to her incredible personality as fans continue to flood her Instagram page with messages of sorrow and love, he ended by summing up Mel's one-of-a-kind nature.

He added: "Mel was tough. A straight talker. Strong in every sense. But when she spoke about her daughter Maddie... and her husband Gareth... everything softened. Her voice changed. Her energy shifted.

"There was always gentleness and tenderness. A deep, deep love. That's something I'll never forget.

"Mel showed us what it means to live your values. To choose people. To show up with strength, even when it's hard. To stand for something. To never give up on yourself. And to love deeply.

"She was present. She was powerful. She was full on heart. She will be deeply loved. And profoundly missed."

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