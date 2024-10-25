MAFS UK's Ryan breaks silence on shock Sionainn split amid Hannah romance revelation

Ryan from Married At First Sight UK has taken to social media to reflect on his time in the experiment. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Alice Dear

Married At First Sight's Ryan has taken to social media to speak for the first time about his dramatic exit from the experiment and mysterious split from wife Sionainn.

MAFS UK groom Ryan Livesey, 28, has broken his silence on his shocking exit from the show alongside his wife Sionainn Carmichael, 29, who also dramatically quit the experiment.

Ryan and Sionainn appeared to be a good match, and were continuing to work on their relationship on Married At First Sight, however, they surprised viewers when they announced on Wednesday night's episode that they were leaving the experiment.

While the pair put the split down to an argument, the pair did have different versions of what happened, with Sionainn saying her husband was different behind closed doors, which reminded her of an unhealthy past relationship.

Now, Ryan has spoken out about his exit from the show - amid the reports that he and Hannah enter the reunion hand-in-hand.

MAFS UK's Ryan has called being on the show 'intense and an emotional rollercoaster'. Picture: Ryan Livesey / Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Ryan shared a statement which read: "Writing this is difficult, and to be honest, I'm not sure where to begin.

"The process of Married at First Sight is intense and an emotional rollercoaster and I genuinely believe I tried my absolute best throughout the whole process.

"I was starting to develop real feelings and it meant a lot to hear Sionainn say she felt "safe and comfortable" around me. This is something I truly pride myself on, not only as a man but also as a dad.

"I wish things would have turned out differently but now feels like the right time for myself and Sionainn to leave the experiment and I wish her all the best for the future.

"I will always be grateful for the experience and the opportunity to learn and grow as a person as I continue to take these life lessons into my future."

Ryan and Sionainn decided to leave the experiment this week following a huge argument. Picture: Channel 4

This comes just days after it was reported that Ryan is now in a relationship with another bride, Hannah, with the pair confirming their romance at the reunion.

A TV source told the MailOnline: "The entire cast was left openmouthed when Hannah walked into the reunion hand in hand with Ryan.

"She had made a big point about her friendliness being taken the wrong way and how the female members of the group had misjudged her intentions.

"But after kissing Orson in secret and growing close to Ryan off camera, it seems some of the suspicions from her co-stars were accurate."

They added: "Thankfully, Sionainn wasn't hurt by the betrayal and felt unbothered by her ex-husband moving on with someone in the cast. There's no animosity between Sionainn and Ryan and they parted on good terms."

There are now reports that Ryan and Hannah are in a relationship, and will confirm their romance at the reunion. Picture: Channel 4

When he announced he was leaving the experiment, Ryan pulled a couple of his co-stars aside, telling them: "I'm leaving boys. We've had a proper argument and I was trying to do my laces. I was trying to retie my laces and it was getting on my nerves. So Shannon was trying to help me. So I said, ‘oh, just leave him, just leave them now’.

“And she said, ‘oh, don't speak to me like that’. She said to me she doesn't feel comfortable in the relationship and she doesn't know if I'm here for a genuine reason."

Meanwhile, Sionainn told Emma and Lacey: “We had like a little fall out yesterday. And it was like, honestly over shoelaces, he just spoke to me really, really poorly.

“And I said, ‘Ryan don't speak to me like that. You're not going to speak to me like s**t’. And it just flipped. He decided to tell me that none of his feelings had ever been real. He'd been faking it all. It was all a holiday romance for him.”

Speaking to the camera, she added: “I developed real feelings for Ryan and when he told me all his feelings were fake and he didn't mean anything that he said.

"I feel like I'd been hit in the chest with something. It was a horrible feeling. And I think now I've seen the real side to him. I don't even think I've known the real Ryan ever.”