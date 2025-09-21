Who is Sarah from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and more revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Married At First Sight bride Sarah.

Married At First Sight UK bride Sarah is a 31-year-old recruitment consultant from Aberdeen who, after watching all her friends get married and settle down, is looking for her own happy ending.

The bride is putting her faith in MAFS UK experts Charlene Douglas, Mel Schilling and Paul C Brunson to find her "perfect guy" after claiming there are no eligible bachelors in her hometown.

Sarah is keen to make her late mother proud by marrying "the nicest guy in the world", and her dad can't wait to walk her down the aisle.

From her age to job and social media, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Sarah.

How old is Sarah from MAFS UK?

Sarah from Married At First Sight UK is 31-years-old.

Where is MAFS UK's Sarah from?

Sarah is from Aberdeen, Scotland.

What is Sarah from MAFS UK's job?

Sarah works as a recruitment consultant.

Does Sarah from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Sarah from MAFS UK does have Instagram and you can follow her with the handle @sarahgillanders_x.

What is Sarah looking for on MAFS UK?

Sarah is convinced there are no eligible bachelors in her hometown - and if there are - she's already dated them.

The bride is keen to do her late mother proud by meeting a nice guy and settling down, like many of her friends have already done.

Sarah hasn't described her type or what she's looking for, but has said she is hoping for the "perfect guy".