Who is Steven from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and children explained

By Alice Dear

From his age to job and social media, here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK's Steven.

Steven, a 34-year-old investment banking manager from Essex, is appearing on MAFS UK 2025 in the hope of finding lasting love.

Known for his height, sense of humour and cheeky Essex charm, Steven is a man of many talents, from writing and acting to playing football, all while managing the demands of a high-pressure career in investment banking.

After being single for over a year, Steven has spent much of his time focusing on raising his two children and progressing in his career. But now, he feels ready to put himself back out there and is hoping the experts can help him find the love and stability he’s been searching for.

As he makes his debut on Married At First Sight UK, here's everything you need to know about Steven.

How old is Steven from MAFS UK?

Steven, one of the grooms appearing on this year's Married At First Sight UK, is 34 years old.

Where is MAFS UK's Steven from?

Steven is from Essex.

What is Steven from MAFS UK's job?

Steven works as an investment banking manager.

Does Steven from MAFS UK have Instagram?

Yes, Steven does have Instagram. You can follow him with the handle @stevespringett4.

Does Steven from MAFS UK have children?

Yes, Steven is the proud father of two children.

What is Steven looking for on MAFS UK?

Steven is searching for someone with personality; bubbly, confident and not afraid to challenge him or keep him on his toes.

With the help of the experts, he hopes to finally find the love and stability he's always dreamed of.