MAFS UK set for 'major shake-up' as new twist is brought in for season 10

9 September 2025, 13:23

MAFS UK will include a new feature
MAFS UK will include a new feature. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Married At First Sight UK 2025 will include a new feature for the first time.

Married At First Sight UK is back with a bang, with reports suggesting a 'never-before-seen' feature will be included on the upcoming series.

Whilst the brides and grooms of series 10 have been revealed, it has now been claimed a new twist will happen on the show which involves nine couples navigating married life with the support of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

For the first time, this season will see the contestant's stag and hen do parties broadcast, which will show the cast letting loose before they tie the knot with a stranger.

Speaking to The Sun about the new feature, an insider said: "The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that."

The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms
The MAFS UK 2025 brides and grooms. Picture: Channel 4

They continued: "Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

"Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger."

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts
Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the MAFS experts. Picture: Channel 4

This year's cast will be hoping their relationships do better than the 2024 cohort, as none of the season nine couples are still together one year on.

However there have been some relationships that have gone the distance including Adam and Tayah from the 2021 series, Jenna and Zoe from season seven, Michelle and Owen from the 2020 series and Shona and Matt from season eight.

