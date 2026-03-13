MAFS expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis: "I don’t know how long I have left"

13 March 2026, 13:48

Married at First Sight Australia relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she is living with terminal cancer.
Married at First Sight Australia relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she is living with terminal cancer. Picture: Channel 4/ Channel 9 / Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left".

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Married at First Sight Australia relationship expert Mel Schilling has revealed she is living with terminal cancer.

The news comes only weeks after announcing she would step back from the reality show to focus on her health.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram on Friday, the 54-year-old psychologist said that after nearly two years of treatment, doctors have informed her that no further medical options remain.

“I honestly don’t know how long I have left,” she wrote.

“But I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Mel, who joined the long-running dating experiment as an expert in 2016, reflected on the moment she first learned she had cancer in late 2023.

“In December 2023 I was diagnosed with colon cancer after a tumour the size of a lemon was discovered during a scan. ‘Terry,’ as I called him, was successfully removed and I was initially given the all clear,” she wrote.

However, the relief was short-lived. Just months later, doctors discovered the disease had returned and spread to her lungs.

While continuing to film the hit reality series, Mel underwent intensive treatment over the following two years, including 16 rounds of chemotherapy.

She also learned she qualified for a promising clinical trial designed for her specific genetic profile, which had been scheduled to begin in March 2026.

“Over the past two years, while filming MAFS, I underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy and was later told I was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial specific to my gene type, due to start in March 2026. Once again, my optimism soared that I might beat this thing,” she said.

While continuing to film the hit reality series, Mel underwent intensive treatment over the following two years, including 16 rounds of chemotherapy.
While continuing to film the hit reality series, Mel underwent intensive treatment over the following two years, including 16 rounds of chemotherapy. Picture: Getty

But new symptoms late last year signalled a devastating turn. “Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side.

"After many tests I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.”

Reflecting on the moment she heard the news, Mel added: “Hearing those words changes everything. So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade – and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me.”

She also used the post to thank the many viewers and supporters who have reached out to her since she first spoke publicly about her illness.

The news comes only weeks after Mel Schilling announced she would step back from the reality show (pictured) to focus on her health.
The news comes only weeks after Mel Schilling announced she would step back from the reality show (pictured) to focus on her health. Picture: Channel 4 / Channel 9

“So many of you sent the most wonderful messages… They have meant more than I can ever properly express and have helped shape the mindset I’ve needed to keep fighting. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Mel shared one final message with her followers: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

Since debuting in 2015, Married at First Sight Australia has become one of the country’s most talked-about television shows, regularly attracting millions of viewers despite ongoing controversy around its format.

MAFS UK intruders enter the experiment

Following Mel Schilling’s announcement, broadcaster Nine Entertainment released a statement expressing its support.

“[Mel] is a woman of extraordinary depth, kindness, and an unshakeable spirit,” the network said.

“She isn’t just a colleague; she is family. Our thoughts, love, and strength are with Mel, her husband, Gareth, and her daughter, Maddie, during this incredibly difficult time. Mel, we are all behind you.”

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