Married at First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant dumped Melissa Lucarelli from their wedding

Melissa Lucarelli said she was dumped from Jules and Cam's wedding. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Melissa Lucarelli has said her former friend Jules Robinson dumped her from the wedding party.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

With Married at First Sight Australia wrapping up on E4, viewers are desperate to know what happened after the cameras stopped rolling.

And it turns out A LOT has gone down over the past few years.

Not only did Dan Webb dump Jessika Power during a live TV interview, but Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have moved in together and Mick Gould is now dating another reality star.

But one couple who we all knew would go the distance is Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant.

Jules and Cameron met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Fans will know that the couple got engaged for real at the end of the series, with Jules asking fellow MAFS co-stars Melissa Lucarelli and Heidi Latcham to be her bridesmaids.

While Heidi was by Jules' side on the big day, now Melissa has claimed she was dumped from bridesmaid duties after the pair fell out following the show.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O radio show, 39-year-old Melissa said: "We'd be talking about the bridesmaids plans, but because they were doing it so secretively, I had to email [Jules] and her management to check dates."

Melissa then said Jules called her to tell her she was no longer going to be a bridesmaid because they had barely seen each other.

"I was so shocked... it didn't make sense," Melissa continued. "I have absolutely no idea what happened. I was asked to be a bridesmaid in such a public way [on MAFS].

“The reason she asked was because we had seen them fall in love, and we'd formed a bond in the experiment."

Texts were then read out between the former friends, where Jules allegedly said: "Just because I said it on a show, doesn't mean I have to do it.

“People said a lot of things on that show, but this is real life. I won't be answering any media questions about this. I just want it to blow over and it will be forgotten about."

When questioned by Melissa, Jules then reportedly added: "Actually, it's because you've been a s*** friend and said things about me."

Jules later spoke out on the claims herself, telling Channel 9's Today programme ‘it just didn’t feel right’ to have Melissa alongside her.

She explained: "When it got to the time, I just felt that it wasn't... it didn't feel right.

"We hadn't really seen each other and I just really wanted my close friends to be there, to be by my side, and my best friends. So that was my decision."

