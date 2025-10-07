MAFS UK's Nelly defends husband Steven’s behaviour but fans insist she 'deserves better'

Married At First Sight UK's Nelly shared an emotional post on Instagram telling fans she wanted to give Steven 'the benefit of the doubt'.

7 October 2025, 17:06

Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit.
Nelly asking fans for understanding of the show's edit. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK bride Nelly admitted she didn't want to throw their 'magical relationship' away despite her husband Steven's controversial outbursts.

Married At First Sight UK's Nelly has defended her relationship with husband Steven online, taking to Instagram to share an emotional essay about their 'magical' bond.

The cosmetic dentist, 30, has been rocked by difficult times recently after her new groom threw a string of insults her way during an explosive argument aired on TV.

Branding her a "f*cking idiot" during one fiery episode and dismissing her feelings in another, fans quickly flocked to her defence on social media.

But the reality star has since spoken out about his behaviour towards her, telling concerned viewers she was working on giving him the 'benefit of the doubt'.

The MAFS bride shared an emotional post on Instagram.
The MAFS bride shared an emotional post on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@drnellyp

In a long post about their tricky journey so far, Nelly wrote: "This last commitment ceremony was a difficult one for us.

"Although I hated seeing Steven cry, it was the first time I’d seen him show me a more emotional side.

"Seeing that other side to him wasn’t easy - and it came after behaviour that no one should ever have to tolerate in a marriage.

"But he assured me that it wasn’t the real him. That the real Steven was the one I met on our wedding day, the one I grew close to on our honeymoon, and I didn’t want to throw something potentially magical away.

"So I took a big risk, decided to give him the benefit of the doubt, and fight for our marriage.

"Seeing that vulnerable side gave me hope that maybe, just maybe, we could build again and find our way back to where we were just a couple of weeks ago. 🤍

"I chose to stay, and to show up for our marriage.

"To everyone following my journey: I promised to be real and raw throughout this experiment with you all.

"This is me sharing how I truly felt in that moment, and staying honest to the process ✨

"Thank you all for your support, and for allowing me to be so open with you xxx."

The dentist decided to give Steven a second chance.
The dentist decided to give Steven a second chance. Picture: Instagram/@stevespringett4

Despite her candid explanation, Nelly's followers remained unconvinced by Steven's latest actions, insisting she deserved a lot more from a romantic partner.

"Not convinced about this guy.. I think he's got a very dark side to his personality that's very worrying," warned one Instagram user.

"I can't believe Steven hasn't been asked to leave !! He obviously has a very dark side . Moody even knowing the cameras are on him . Nelly watch your back here and please don't give him anymore second chances . He shows no empathy . I'd run a mile Nelly if I was you," raged another.

A third wrote: "They are all nice and loving in the beginning until they show the real them!! 🚩🚩."

While a fourth added: "He was crying and acting all apologetic because he got caught out. If he was that concerned about his Step Dad, he’d have left the show to be with him! Nelly, you’re a queen and you deserve better!"

The couple have faced difficult times in recent weeks.
The couple have faced difficult times in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Steven, whose ex-girlfriend also spoke out in his defence this week, addressed his surly attitude and apologised for his anger in a revealing statement on social media.

Next to a photo of himself hugging Nelly on the Commitment Ceremony couch, the dad-of-two wrote: "Watching yourself act like the only c*word in the room 🫣

"I can only apologise whole heartedly for my outbursts for this week of filming. Toughest time for me during filming and emotions were running high extremely high.

"The conversation ran deeper BTS with Nelly & I that week so tune in on Sunday to see where we head from here 👀

"Also, shout out to Leah, Leigh (both always said it how it is) Bailey (for being that mate who checks in regularly) & Julia-Ruth for calling out bad behaviour on the night."

He followed up the post with a sweet snap of him and his wife smiling as they enjoyed some time off, adding: "I promise you, we get on & have a laugh 🍷🥃😁

"A rare down day for us both, but it was good to let our hair down away from the cameras."

