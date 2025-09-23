Are Nelly and Steven still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Nelly and Steven tied the knot on season 10 of MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Steven and Nelly's relationship in 2025.

Married at First Sight UK couple Steven and Nelly saw sparks fly when they met at the altar, with the pair proving to be a great match so far.

After meeting for the first time on their wedding day, Nelly and Steven connected instantly, with the bride's "chill" reaction to her husband revealing he had children going down a treat with the groom.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, fans are keen to know if these two have gone the distance.

So are Steven and Nelly still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Nelly and Steven are one of the couples on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Nelly and Steven still together?

At the time of writing it isn't clear whether Nelly and Steven are currently in a relationship as they are unable to discuss their marital status until after the show has aired.

However, the pair currently follow each other on Instagram, so this could mean they are on good terms and could still be together.

As watch their love story unravel on screen, it's time to take a look at their marriage so far.

The couple tied the knot on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Steven and Nelly's relationship history

Wedding day

The MAFS UK pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony which saw them connect immediately and express their excitement about building a life together.

During their reception Steven revealed he was a father, with Nelly's "chill" response to his private life proving that these two could be a match made in heaven.