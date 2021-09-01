Married at First Sight's Nikita throws drink at new husband Ant in honeymoon first look

1 September 2021, 11:24

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Nikita and Ant's relationship appears to be going from bad to worse as the pair head off on their honeymoon after getting married at first sight.

Married at First Sight UK's Nikita can be seen throwing a drink at new husband Ant in teaser footage from tonight's episode where the pair jet off on their honeymoon.

And while other couples taking part in the experiment appear to be connecting on their romantic getaways, it appears Nikita and Ant's marriage is already on the rocks.

In a short clip from tonight's episode (September 1) the pair can be seen getting into a heated row, with Ant telling his new bride: "If you want to get it out, get it out".

This comment leads Nikita to swear at him before throwing a cup of something at him.

Nikita furiously throws a drink at new husband Ant as they come to blows on their honeymoon
Nikita furiously throws a drink at new husband Ant as they come to blows on their honeymoon. Picture: E4

She can then be heard shouting: "Put me in a different room to him, I am not sitting with [him]", to which Ant replies: "You have lost it".

This comes just days after the pair tied the knot in front of friends and family, meeting for the first time at the alter.

Ant tells Nikita 'you've lost it' as they argue in tonight's episode
Ant tells Nikita 'you've lost it' as they argue in tonight's episode. Picture: E4

The wedding day did not go as planned, with Nikita very quickly telling cameras that she was not happy with her match, furiously saying: "They've just done the total f***ing opposite of what I've asked for.

"I mean obviously I was talking about looks quite a lot. Looks was a huge thing to me and I don't think they've listened to what I said."

There was more awkwardness on the big day when the bride's veil almost came off during her walk down the aisle, as well as the two families struggling to spark up any conversation.

What is to come for Ant and Nikita? We don't know yet, but we're sure it's going to be explosive.

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 tonight at 9PM.

