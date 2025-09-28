Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything we know about Anita and Paul's relationship in 2025.

Married at First Sight UK couple Anita and Paul were the last pair to tie the knot on the show, after the bride revealed she was looking for a 'silver fox'.

While experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas think they're the perfect match it'll be up to Paul and Anita to see if their partnership can grow.

As we watch their marriage on TV, lots of fans are keen to know where these two stand today.

Are Paul and Anita still together? Here is everything we know about the MAFS UK pair.

Anita and Paul are looking for love on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Are Paul and Anita still together?

MAFS UK pair Paul and Anita are unable to reveal if they are currently in a relationship until their final episodes on the show have aired.

At the time of writing the pair do follow each other on social media, so this could mean things have worked out for them, however we'll just have to wait and see!