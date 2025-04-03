MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine. Picture: Nine

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia groom Paul is facing police investigation after he exploded in a jealous rage and punched a wall during filming.

MAFS Australia's Paul Antoine is being investigated by police after a violent outburst saw him punch a hole through a wall on the hit reality show.

The aggressive actions of the 31-year-old groom, who fell head over heels for bride Carina on his wedding day, were reported to authorities in New South Wales following the shock scandal that played out on TV.

Reports have since confirmed that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command were looking into the "very serious" matter, which has been condemned by the production company behind the series.

A spokesperson for the NSW police said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

Paul's violent outburst was reported to the NSW police. Picture: Nine

Paul's toxic behaviour occurred when his wife Carina, 31, revealed she had slept with a famous rapper before the two tied the knot.

The digital marketing manager, who was previously ghosted by her groom before they met and married on MAFS, confessed things "escalated really quickly" with her husband smashing a wall with his fist then leaving the apartment for the night.

"It’s not something I would want to put up with, especially if I’m going into a lifetime with this person," she said following the distressing event.

She admitted she felt "anxious waking up this morning, a little bit on-edge and sad," but that she "wasn’t scared".

Paul broke down in tears over his actions. Picture: Nine

The scandal was addressed on the show after it came to light in series 12 of the experiment, with Paul confessing he felt "embarrassed", admitting he "completely lost control."

Married At First Sight's resident experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla slammed the vicious act, revealing they "were shocked" but put him "on notice", adding "any type of violent behaviour, you're out".

He was also instructed to take part in therapy that offered de-escalation tactics and emotional regulation strategies in a bid to help him tackle his anger.

The MAFS groom flew into a jealous rage over wife Carina's past. Picture: Nine

A TV insider told Sky News that Nine, who produce MAFS in Australia, was asked to cooperate with police during the investigation.

The source said: "Footage is likely to be seized and participants will be approached to assist the investigation."

Both Nine and Endemol Shine released a joint statement in the wake of the drama, which said: "All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended.

"We would always co-operate with authorities in any investigation. We will not be making any further comment at this time."