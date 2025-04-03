MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

3 April 2025, 16:42

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine.
Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine. Picture: Nine

By Claire Blackmore

MAFS Australia groom Paul is facing police investigation after he exploded in a jealous rage and punched a wall during filming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MAFS Australia's Paul Antoine is being investigated by police after a violent outburst saw him punch a hole through a wall on the hit reality show.

The aggressive actions of the 31-year-old groom, who fell head over heels for bride Carina on his wedding day, were reported to authorities in New South Wales following the shock scandal that played out on TV.

Reports have since confirmed that officers from the South Sydney Police Area Command were looking into the "very serious" matter, which has been condemned by the production company behind the series.

A spokesperson for the NSW police said: "The matter has been referred to officers from South Sydney Police Area Command, who have commenced an investigation. As the investigation is current, police will not be making any further comment in relation to the matter."

Paul's violent outburst was reported to the NSW police.
Paul's violent outburst was reported to the NSW police. Picture: Nine

Paul's toxic behaviour occurred when his wife Carina, 31, revealed she had slept with a famous rapper before the two tied the knot.

The digital marketing manager, who was previously ghosted by her groom before they met and married on MAFS, confessed things "escalated really quickly" with her husband smashing a wall with his fist then leaving the apartment for the night.

"It’s not something I would want to put up with, especially if I’m going into a lifetime with this person," she said following the distressing event.

She admitted she felt "anxious waking up this morning, a little bit on-edge and sad," but that she "wasn’t scared".

Paul broke down in tears over his actions.
Paul broke down in tears over his actions. Picture: Nine

The scandal was addressed on the show after it came to light in series 12 of the experiment, with Paul confessing he felt "embarrassed", admitting he "completely lost control."

Married At First Sight's resident experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla slammed the vicious act, revealing they "were shocked" but put him "on notice", adding "any type of violent behaviour, you're out".

He was also instructed to take part in therapy that offered de-escalation tactics and emotional regulation strategies in a bid to help him tackle his anger.

The MAFS groom flew into a jealous rage over wife Carina's past.
The MAFS groom flew into a jealous rage over wife Carina's past. Picture: Nine

A TV insider told Sky News that Nine, who produce MAFS in Australia, was asked to cooperate with police during the investigation.

The source said: "Footage is likely to be seized and participants will be approached to assist the investigation."

Both Nine and Endemol Shine released a joint statement in the wake of the drama, which said: "All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended.

"We would always co-operate with authorities in any investigation. We will not be making any further comment at this time."

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia?

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

Here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far

MAFS Australia 2025 reunion: All the drama and bombshells revealed

Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo

MAFS Australia: Adrian's former best friend issues apology to Awhina after vicious argument
Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Jamie and Dave tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Teejay and Beth were wed on MAFS Australia

Real reason MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay didn't do Final Vows revealed

Here's everything that happened at MAFS 2025's Final Vows

MAFS Australia 2025: Everything that happened at Final Vows

Latest TV & Movies News

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are embarking on a new reality TV show

Stacey and Joe: Release date, channel, time and cast revealed

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Jacqui and Clint are on MAFS Australia 2025

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint together? Their shock romance explained

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Jacqui claimed MAFS experts John, Mel and Alessandra were 'deceptive' and 'unethical' in their approach.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui accuses 'deceptive' experts of gaslighting her in scathing online rant

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori have split

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori announce shock split after two years together

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy"

MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?