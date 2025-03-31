Real reason MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay didn't do Final Vows revealed

Teejay and Beth were wed on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Hope Wilson

Teejay and Beth have explained why they decided to skip Final Vows on MAFS Australia.

Married At First Sight Australia saw the season 12 couples take part in Final Vows, however Teejay and Beth were noticeably absent from the proceedings.

Viewers watched as Jamie and Dave, Jacqui and Ryan, Rhi and Jeff, Carina and Paul and Awhina and Adrian decide whether or not to stay together. Yet Beth and Teejay made the shock decision to not join their castmates during Final Vows.

Instead the pair called their relationship off before that point and ended up not doing the ceremony and instead leaving in a much quieter fashion.

Now as their final scenes on MAFS air, Beth and Teejay have spoken about their relationship and decision to not do Final Vows.

Teejay and Beth were looking for love on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Beth revealed that she wasn't going to go through with the last challenge as she feared Teejay would reject her.

The bride told her husband: "I don't ﻿want to stand there, put on another dress like I did on my wedding day, pour my heart out to you, pour my emotions out to you for you to just reject me again."

Speaking about her relationship, Beth told Nine: "Going through the motions of ﻿starting off really strong, having a great connection and then ending the way we did, it was horrible.

"It's definitely not what I expected and to be honest I still don't know where things went wrong."

Beth and Teejay couldn't make their relationship work on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Teejay went on to state: "I was struggling to differentiate if this was a really strong friendship or a relationship﻿.

"I understand it's hard to hear that the person you've ﻿spent seven weeks with doesn't see a future outside the experiment.

"But I didn't﻿ want to lie about how I felt and string her along."

Teejay admitted he couldn't see a future with Beth. Picture: Nine

The couple had a difficult journey on MAFS, with Teejay admitting there was something missing between the pair, much to Beth's dismay.

Despite leaving the experiment single, the groom revealed he and his ex had kept in contact after filming wrapped, recently telling PEDESTRIAN TV: "We’ve been keeping in contact a lot [but] after last week she has stopped communication with me.

He added: "I was driving her home from our Today Show interviews. Her dog passed away and I got her this commemorative thing to put in her apartment to remember her dog. I genuinely care for Beth. But she’s obviously upset with the things that are on the show at the moment and I can’t do much about it unfortunately."