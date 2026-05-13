The real reason MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven actually broke up just days after Final Vows

13 May 2026, 16:55

MAFS bride Rachel Gilmore has revealed why she and groom Steven really split up.
MAFS bride Rachel Gilmore has revealed why she and groom Steven really split up. Picture: Channel Nine

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Steven Danyluk ended his relationship with Rachel Gilmore right before the fan-favourites filmed the reunion episode.

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Married At First Sight Australia's Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk thrilled fans when they re-committed to each other during a heartfelt ceremony in this season's rollercoaster Final Vows episode.

Cementing their feelings for each other with passionate kisses and sweet smiles, the adorable couple sealed the deal on their relationship and decided to give things a shot outside of the experiment.

But the couple's unexpected love story came to an abrupt end when the cameras stopped rolling and the reunion episode saw them enter the dinner party separately, leaving viewers in a state of shock.

They glossed over their split that night and decided to rekindle their romance, but have since announced they are no longer together – so why did Rachel and Steven really break up?

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk shocked fans when they arrived separately at the reunion.
Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk shocked fans when they arrived separately at the reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

Why did MAFS Australia's Rachel and Steven split?

During a recent interview, Rachel, 35, revealed that Steven had dumped her just days after the pair filmed Final Vows, leaving her totally devastated.

"Heartbreak is the worst. It sucks. It’s like a physical illness," she confessed to New Idea.

The MAFS 2026 bride said that he very quickly started making "every excuse" not to visit her at home in Melbourne, confirming all of her initial fears about entering into a long-distance relationship.

"I was willing to put in the effort, but ultimately it happened exactly the way I was concerned it was going to happen," Rachel said.

"Steven went back to life in Sydney. He was busy with work, and I became a burden. I was the burden, and I had to be dropped."

The pair had a rollercoaster journey during Married At First Sight Australia.
The pair had a rollercoaster journey during Married At First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

When she realised what happening, Rachel admitted that things started to become bitter between them – and Steven, also 35, hurled some 'heartbreaking insults' her way.

"He said some outrageous things to me, such as how coming to visit me was a hassle," she sighed.

"There was always something that would come up, another priority, something more important than me and our relationship."

"Not even a week out" of the experiment finishing, Rachel noticed that her brand new boyfriend was starting to push her away, especially when she quizzed him on their future together.

"He’d say, 'I don’t even know if we’re going to work in the future.' That was probably the most hurtful thing to say to me."

When Steven finally came to spend time with her in Melbourne, she revealed that he spent most of it trying to end their relationship.

"He said, 'I don’t think I can give you what you need. I think you need a man who can actually give you what you want.'

"We circled in this conversation until I went, 'so I guess we’re done then?' And he looks at me, and I said, 'Well, you’ve dumped me about 15 times now.'"

Rachel admitted she was heartbroken over the break-up.
Rachel admitted she was heartbroken over the break-up. Picture: Channel Nine

After the bombshell break-up, Rachel was left reeling and began questioning all of the experiences and conversations they had shared over the last few months.

The couple had spoken about starting a family together, given that she was getting older and felt concerned about her biological clock, as she explained: "We talked about it all... we had the plans."

Since splitting up from the man she fell head over heels in love with, the TV star has learned that Steven wasn't always honest with her anyway.

Her close friend Alissa Fay accused Rachel's now ex-husband of fibbing about what he was up to during the experiment, like saying he was off to the gym while he was actually getting coffee with Danny Hewitt.

"If you’re lying to me about your whereabouts, what else are you lying to me about?" Rachel fumed.

Rachel has moved on from Steven and is now focusing on having fun with best pal Alissa Fay.
Rachel has moved on from Steven and is now focusing on having fun with best pal Alissa Fay. Picture: Instagram/@rachlea_x

Now she's had time to process the painful split, Rachel has managed to get clarity on her relationship and realises that Steven's idea of "making an effort" probably wasn't what she needed anyway.

"It was Steven’s life, and I had to adapt to it. He wasn’t ready for a relationship."

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