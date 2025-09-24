Married At First Sight UK's secrets revealed from cast wages to wedding rules

One former bride lifted the lid on some juicy MAFS secrets. Picture: Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Former MAFS UK bride Erica Roberts has spilled the tea on the marriage experiment's juiciest production secrets.

Married At First Sight UK is in full swing, with the 2025 series already delivering mismatches galore, a touch of romance and plenty of high-stakes drama.

Viewers only see a snippet of what really happens on the run up to the altar, and the wedding day edit only highlights the soaring highs and crushing lows.

But one former MAFS bride has lifted the lid on a whole list of behind-the-scenes secrets, dishing out details on cast wages, contracts and reality show rules to fans online.

Scottish star Erica Roberts, who shot to fame in 2023 after she tied the knot to now-ex Jordan, spilled all the tea she had on MAFS in a revealing social media Q&A this week.

Erica lifted the lid on MAFS's behind-the-scenes secrets. Picture: TikTok/@ericarobertss

Taking to TikTok to share her off-camera experiences, she didn't hold back when a fan quizzed her about the juiciest production info she had to offer.

When asked how much the cast were "compensated per show" or if there was a "daily fee", Erica explained: "So we don’t actually get paid for being on the show, but they do give us our loss of earnings.

"So say for example, I actually think it’s capped. If you earn like three grand a month, I think that’s what the cap was.

"If you earn three grand a month, you get three grand a month back.

"Like they will compensate you for that. If you earn anything more than three grand a month, they don’t cover it."

The Scottish star split from her husband Jordan last year. Picture: Channel 4

Addressing the cast's expenses, she continued: "They would also give us like £120, I think it was a week, which was for food.

"Because obviously when you’re living in the apartment, we were basically living just like a normal life."

Erica, who dumped her TV beau in 2024 after a string of heated arguments, also revealed the strict rules wedding guests had to follow to witness their loved ones' nuptials.

She explained the "stingy" reality show only allowed her to bring 12 guests to her MAFS wedding – all of which had to make their own way there and cover the costs.

Brides and grooms have a limited number of guests at their weddings. Picture: Channel 4

The fiery ex-bride also cleared up any confusion fans had about attending the reunion, and whether brides and grooms are trapped in any kind of contract forcing them to stay in the experiment.

Erica clarified: "When it comes to reunions, we do get paid to go to the reunion. Not everyone’s invited to come to the reunion. You’re also not contracted to anything, to be honest, throughout the whole process.

"You are not in a strict contract to be like ‘you have to stay throughout this process for this long’ blah, blah, blah. ‘You must come to reunions’ – none of that is in a contract.

"If you’re asked to go to the reunion and you don’t want to go to the reunion, you don’t need to go. If you were two weeks into the experience and thought f*ck this – I need out of this circus. You can leave.

"Yes they will try and convince you to stay and persuade you and whatever but essentially you can leave whenever you want to."

The cast aren't under contract to attend the reunion. Picture: Channel 4

She finished the clip by saying: "One of the things that makes me laugh is when people come off reality TV and then they break up and people are like ‘it’s because their contract ended, their three month contract was over’.

"That’s not a thing. None of us are contracted to be with each other no matter what reality TV show you go on."