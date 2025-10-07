MAFS UK's Rebecca addresses rumours husband Bailey cheated on her during filming

Rumours claimed Married At First Sight UK's Bailey had been unfaithful to bride Rebecca while she was struck down with illness during the E4 experiment.

7 October 2025, 14:56

Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event.
Rebecca denied the cheating rumours at a recent event. Picture: Instagram/@bec.fen

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK groom Bailey was accused of hooking up with his ex-girlfriend Lulu behind his new wife Rebecca's back.

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has broken her silence on rumours that her new husband Bailey had cheated on her during the E4 experiment.

When quizzed about the recent claims, the aesthetics nurse, 32, firmly squashed speculation that her TV partner had hooked up with his ex-partner Lulu while cameras were still rolling.

She rubbished the idea that the brewery owner, 36, had rekindled something with his ex-fiancée in the wake of their split, clearing up any confusion swirling around the internet.

Attending Tulleys Shocktober Fest along with some of her co-stars, Rebecca told The Sun: "I saw that TikTok - somebody sent it to me, and apparently I was ill and had missed something & then Bailey was unfaithful."

The aesthetics nurse broke her silence on the rumours.
The aesthetics nurse broke her silence on the rumours. Picture: Channel 4

"All I can say is I wasn’t ill & I didn’t miss anything. I can only talk about myself at the end of the day and I wasn’t ill. I’m never ill, so…," she stated.

Fashion influencer Lulu, who shares three-year-old daughter Bluebelle with Bailey, also hit back at the "damaging" rumours, explaining her side of the story only last week.

She told The Sun: "Yes I have been sent the TikTok, it’s really upsetting to read as it’s completely untrue.

"Me and Bailey have a healthy co-parenting relationship and that is all.

"We have not hooked up since we broke up in early 2024.

"I also was in a new relationship when this apparently happened so again, complete lies and really damaging actually."

Bailey recently admitted he was in love with Rebecca.
Bailey recently admitted he was in love with Rebecca. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS bride and groom have been plagued by gossip ever since the dad-of-one's unconventional past was revealed to the public.

Despite a rocky start, the reality couple's relationship blossomed on their honeymoon and continued to develop when they moved in together.

The most recent Commitment Ceremony even saw Bailey confess his feelings were a solid 9.5 out of 10 for Rebecca, before revealing he was actually in love with her during a heartfelt speech.

The MAFS couple's marriage has blossomed in recent weeks.
The MAFS couple's marriage has blossomed in recent weeks. Picture: Channel 4

Their current bond may appear strong but Bailey's ex Lulu previously hinted she was heartbroken by her split from the Brighton-based dad after he reportedly failed to obey by their 'open relationship' rules.

She shared a series of screenshots of social media, implying he "destroyed" her.

"Do you know how strong you have to be to heal from wounds caused by someone who swore they loved you?," read one online.

While another said: "Do you know how strong you have to be to believe in love again after the last time nearly destroyed you?"

Influencer Lulu hinted she was heartbroken after their split.
Influencer Lulu hinted she was heartbroken after their split. Picture: Instagram/@lulutrixabelle

An insider close to ex-couple Bailey and Lulu previously revealed one of the reasons why they decided to call it quits.

The source told The Sun: "Those close to Bailey and his ex-fiancé know that the relationship was not monogamous, and as it was an open relationship, both parties hooked up with other people at different times throughout their partnership.

"The couple had some rules in the relationship, and Bailey didn’t always follow them, but has taken accountability for his mistakes and openly talks about them on MAFS UK."

