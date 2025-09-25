Are MAFS UK's Rebecca and Bailey still together?
25 September 2025, 20:30
Here is everything we know about MAFS UK's Bailey and Rebecca's relationship.
Married at First Sight UK pair Bailey and Rebecca are hoping they've found their forever partner after meeting on their wedding day.
With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, this 'alpha' couple are keen to see their connection go all the way. However with rumours of Bailey previously being in an open relationship, will this be a hinderance in his marriage to Rebecca?
While we watch their love story unfold on screen, many fans are curious to know where these two stand today.
Are Bailey and Rebecca still together? Here is everything we know about their MAFS UK relationship.
Are Rebecca and Bailey still together?
So far it isn't clear whether Bailey and Rebecca are currently in a relationship as the pair can't discuss their marriage until after the show has aired.
Right now the pair do not follow each other on Instagram, so this could mean they are no long together, however in the world of MAFS UK you never really know!
