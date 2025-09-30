MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face. Picture: Instagram/@bec.fen

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca clapped back at haters online after reading a string of mean comments about her looks.

Married At First Sight UK's Rebecca has been forced to reveal exactly which cosmetic treatments she has undergone after viewers cruelly trolled her appearance online.

The glamorous bride, 32, who married dad-of-one Bailey in a frosty ceremony, ran through all the injectables in her face in a revealing video shared on Instagram following Monday night's dinner party episode.

Explaining to fans exactly what was natural about her face and what wasn't, the aesthetics nurse listed the work she had done on the run up to her TV debut as critics slammed her looks.

The brunette beauty even had to clarify her age, clapping back at a string of mean comments that were posted on her social media this week.

The MAFS bride was forced to reveal her cosmetic work. Picture: Channel 4

Firstly, she thanked her followers for engaging with the reality show, despite the trolling, then continued the clip by addressing the confusion swirling around her.

Rebecca said: "Just to clear a couple of things up, the comments make me laugh... I've read some of them and they make me laugh.

"First of all, I AM 32. There’s been so many comments about, 'she’s 42, she’s 52, how dare she say she’s 32!'

"I am 32. I used to tell everybody I was 29, which obviously I’m not going to get away with anymore.

"But I’m nearly 33 so I think the trolls will probably be quite happy that I’m a full year older, that I'm closer to the age that they think I am, but yes I can confirm I am 32."

Rebecca works as an aesthetics nurse. Picture: Channel 4

Reacting to the trolling around her features, she then set the record straight on the aesthetics tweaks she actually had, rather than the ones people speculated over.

"There were quite a few comments about my cheeks and about my lips being overinflated and how that’s distorted my face," she explained.

"My cheeks and my lips are au natural.

"Don’t get me wrong, everything else is plastic. I’ve had a lot of work done.

"But my cheeks and my lips are the natural parts of me.

"I found that quite interesting... but they are natural so that's cleared up."

She clarified her lips and cheeks were 'au natural'. Picture: Instagram/@bec.fen

Rebecca, who was previously slammed for her behaviour towards husband Bailey on their wedding day, then encouraged viewers to take Married At First Sight with a "pinch of salt" and admitted she didn't understand why haters felt the need to troll anyone.

She said: "I could watch a show and I could be so invested in it, and I could love the cast and form opinions on the cast, but there's never anything inside me that would think, 'I'm going to tell you how I feel about how you look, or you’re this or you’re that.'

"I could just never be that person.

"These people at home commenting these nasty things must be so affected and it must impact their lives so much."

Rebecca tied the knot to brewery owner Bailey. Picture: Channel 4

She wrapped the video by telling fans: "Take it all with a pinch of salt, you're watching a reality TV show created for entertainment purposes.

"Take every stage you see in a light-hearted way."