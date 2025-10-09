MAFS UK's Reiss 'dumped' TOWIE star Dani Imbert to go on show leaving her 'betrayed'

Reiss was reportedly still dating Dani when he went on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Dani Imbert/Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Although Reiss wed Leisha on MAFS UK, it seems like he may have unfinished business with his ex-girlfriend Dani Imbert.

Married at First Sight UK's Reiss reportedly 'dumped' TOWIE favourite Dani Imbert to go on the show after telling her he was going on holiday.

Earlier this week fans watched the groom tie the knot with Leisha, however sources have now hinted that things between Dani and Reiss weren't completely over when he signed up to do the show.

Insiders have claimed Reiss had previously told Dani she was "the one", and following their split in 2024 the former couple remained in contact right up until March of this year when the groom began filming MAFS UK.

A source told MailOnline: "Dani had been dating Reiss from early 2023 until May 2024, when they briefly split because she feared he was more interested in fame than their relationship."

Dani and Reiss dated before he went on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/Dani Imbert

They continued: "Despite the split, they continued seeing each other in secret and were still together in March 2025, when, without Dani knowing, he began filming Married At First Sight UK.

"Reiss told Dani he was going travelling and promised they would reconnect and become official again.

"Dani now feels hurt and betrayed; they had been in a long-term relationship, and Reiss had led her to believe they had a future together. In reality, he was filming a dating show and would go on to marry another woman."

Reiss has hit back at the claims he and Dani were dating at the time of filming. Picture: Instagram/Dani Imbert

However Reiss has hit back at these claims, telling the publication: "Dani is a great girl but it didn't work out for us romantically. I will always think a lot of her and wish her the best, but when I signed up for Married At First Sight I was single and ready for commitment."

Another source confirmed: "Reiss and Dani have had an on/off relationship and were close for a while. They had split up last year, way before Married at First Sight started, and he was single at the time he signed up to the show."

Reiss wed Leisha on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram/@leishalightbody

However it seems Dani and some of her fellow TOWIE stars have a different opinion than Reiss and claim he was with Dani last month.

On a clip posted to E4's MAFS UK Instagram which shows Reiss and Leisha's wedding, one fan commented: "Wait a second I see him last month in Harlow with that towie bird @daniimbert 😂😂😂😂"

Some of Dani's co-stars responded to the comment, with Ella Rae Wise replying: "I think I did too x", and Harry Derbidge adding: "same xoxo"

Dani then took to her own Instagram account to share the comment, writing alongside it: "Don’t make me screammmmmm, no comment"

Dani Imbert's co-stars Ella Rae Wise and Harry Derbidge confirmed the reports. Picture: Instagram/e4mafsuk

Whilst on MAFS UK, Reiss has opened up about his split from Dani, telling new wife Leisha the reason why it didn't work out for them.

The groom revealed things ended "because the bickering became too much" and disclosed, "when a girl leaves you, you feel abandoned and lost."