MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim. Picture: TikTok/Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Reiss's alleged ex-partner said the MAFS groom two-timed her then signed up for show 'in secret'.

Married at First Sight UK's Reiss has come under fire from an alleged ex-girlfriend who claimed he was dating her when he started filming for the E4 experiment.

The Essex groom has already been linked to TOWIE star Dani Imbert after she admitted the pair had unfinished business just before he tied the knot to Leisha.

But now another former partner has lashed out at the model for not being transparent about his movements on the run up to MAFS, sharing a bombshell revelation on social media.

The woman on TikTok, who goes by @kissedclinic, told fans she was in a relationship with the reality star right up until he 'disappeared' and even slept in his bed the night before his 'shady departure'.

But instead of confessing he was about to get married on TV, he supposedly told her he was jetting off to Bali on a trip.

When quizzed by her followers on their romance, she called out her former flame for lying about his whereabouts and lifted the lid on his 'bogus flight'.

Sharing a video of herself looking in the mirror, captioned 'Storytime…', she claimed his holiday to Asia turned out to be a cover story all along.

Speaking about the so-called 'betrayal', she said: "So many people have asked now so I feel like I have to do a story time.

"So, Reiss said he was going to Bali - not to go and get married. And I stayed at his the night before... he didn't mention it."

"But that wasn't the only lie, so I'm glad it's all out now."

He was linked to TOWIE's Dani Imbert at the same time. Picture: Instagram/@daniimbert

The aesthetics nurse then shared as a screenshot from her conversation with the TOWIE star on social media, which revealed there was more to Reiss's suspected tall tale.

Responding to the video, Dani commented: "IM SCREAMING, I think we were sharing the same man. He makes me ill what a clown," next to some crying-laughing emojis.

Reiss's ex replied: "Omgggg his "Bali" trip wasn't the only lie."

To which Dani replied: "Babe he told me he couldn't see me the week of him flying because he "needed to get his head straight" must've just been with you."

The glamorous woman added: "Honestly couldn't make it up if we tried. As if we weren't going to see the show."

Reiss and Leisha are currently loved-up in the show. Picture: Channel 4

The post comes after Kyiis shared a video with the caption: "When all your clients keep talking about Married At First Sight... and the guy you were dating up until the night he left is on there but you're just tryna stay out the drama."

While she didn't name and shame him, viewers were quick to point the finger at Reiss as they made the Essex connection and also suggested he had "a type".

The MAFS star hasn't addressed his ex-girlfriend's claims on social media and has chosen to remain tight-lipped as he focuses on Final Vows with bride Leisha.