MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

5 November 2025, 17:25

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.
Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim. Picture: TikTok/Channel 4

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight UK's Reiss's alleged ex-partner said the MAFS groom two-timed her then signed up for show 'in secret'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK's Reiss has come under fire from an alleged ex-girlfriend who claimed he was dating her when he started filming for the E4 experiment.

The Essex groom has already been linked to TOWIE star Dani Imbert after she admitted the pair had unfinished business just before he tied the knot to Leisha.

But now another former partner has lashed out at the model for not being transparent about his movements on the run up to MAFS, sharing a bombshell revelation on social media.

The woman on TikTok, who goes by @kissedclinic, told fans she was in a relationship with the reality star right up until he 'disappeared' and even slept in his bed the night before his 'shady departure'.

But instead of confessing he was about to get married on TV, he supposedly told her he was jetting off to Bali on a trip.

When quizzed by her followers on their romance, she called out her former flame for lying about his whereabouts and lifted the lid on his 'bogus flight'.

Sharing a video of herself looking in the mirror, captioned 'Storytime…', she claimed his holiday to Asia turned out to be a cover story all along.

Speaking about the so-called 'betrayal', she said: "So many people have asked now so I feel like I have to do a story time.

"So, Reiss said he was going to Bali - not to go and get married. And I stayed at his the night before... he didn't mention it."

"But that wasn't the only lie, so I'm glad it's all out now."

He was linked to TOWIE's Dani Imbert at the same time.
He was linked to TOWIE's Dani Imbert at the same time. Picture: Instagram/@daniimbert

The aesthetics nurse then shared as a screenshot from her conversation with the TOWIE star on social media, which revealed there was more to Reiss's suspected tall tale.

Responding to the video, Dani commented: "IM SCREAMING, I think we were sharing the same man. He makes me ill what a clown," next to some crying-laughing emojis.

Reiss's ex replied: "Omgggg his "Bali" trip wasn't the only lie."

To which Dani replied: "Babe he told me he couldn't see me the week of him flying because he "needed to get his head straight" must've just been with you."

The glamorous woman added: "Honestly couldn't make it up if we tried. As if we weren't going to see the show."

Reiss and Leisha are currently loved-up in the show.
Reiss and Leisha are currently loved-up in the show. Picture: Channel 4

The post comes after Kyiis shared a video with the caption: "When all your clients keep talking about Married At First Sight... and the guy you were dating up until the night he left is on there but you're just tryna stay out the drama."

While she didn't name and shame him, viewers were quick to point the finger at Reiss as they made the Essex connection and also suggested he had "a type".

The MAFS star hasn't addressed his ex-girlfriend's claims on social media and has chosen to remain tight-lipped as he focuses on Final Vows with bride Leisha.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly
More drama seems to be brewing as cracks in Steven's relationship with Nelly deepen.

MAFS UK fans ‘figure out’ Steven’s ‘scandalous secret’ as truth finally comes out

Steven's behaviour has come under fire in recent weeks.

MAFS UK's Steven hits back after 'flirting' with third bride in unaired scenes

John reveals his true feelings in tonight's episode.

MAFS UK's Abi breaks down in tears as John makes shock revelation

Julia-Ruth has broken a huge E4 rule on Instagram.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth breaks major show rule as she drops huge bombshell

Keye and Davide joined the cast of MAFS UK

Are Davide and Keye still together? MAFS UK relationship revealed

Latest TV & Movies News

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours have been revealed.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up 'revealed' as stars jet off to Australia

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Big Brother

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Since its release in 1987, the movie has captivated generations, becoming a beloved classic that still sparks endless rewatches and dance-floor imitations.

Truth behind Dirty Dancing's iconic lift scene: 'We never rehearsed it'

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK welcomed Abi and John as a new husband and wife to the experiement

Are MAFS UK's Abi and John still together?

Julia-Ruth has been lying about her intimacy with Divarni.

MAFS UK's Julia-Ruth issues emotional apology as her 'tremendous lies' are exposed

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Abi looks worlds away from the bride we’ve seen on TV.

MAFS UK’s Abigail looks totally different in jaw-dropping photos from bodybuilding days

Sarah and Dean wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Sarah and Dean still together? Their relationship revealed