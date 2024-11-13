Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? The real reason revealed

13 November 2024

Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes
Alex is missing from the MAFS UK reunion episodes. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Why are Eve and Alex missing from the Married At First Sight reunion? Here is everything we know about their no-show.

The Married At First Sight UK reunion episodes are set to be filled with drama, tears and plenty of love as the series nine cast come together for a final time.

With the help of experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas, contestants Polly and Adam, Lacey and Nathan, Sacha and Ross, Luke and Amy, Kieran and Kristina, Hannah and Stephen, Richelle and Orson, Emma and Caspar, Ryan and Sionainn, and Holly and Charlie are expected to return to the show to hash things out.

However two cast members will be missing from the reunion, as Alex and Eve are nowhere to be seen. But where are they?

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion? Here is everything we know about his and Eve's no-shows.

The MAFS UK cast will reunite
The MAFS UK cast will reunite. Picture: Channel 4

Why is Alex not at the MAFS UK reunion?

While Alex hasn't revealed his reason for not attending the MAFS reunion, an insider did spill the beans to The Sun about his no-show.

A source told the publication: "Alex didn't film either of the two reunion episodes, which seemed really odd to the rest of the cast.

"It was unclear whether it was Channel 4's decision or his own, but there was a lot of chatter about it amongst the brides and grooms who expected him to be there with his ex, Holly."

Alex is not expected to attend the MAFS UK reunion
Alex is not expected to attend the MAFS UK reunion. Picture: Channel 4

Why is Eve not at the MAFS UK reunion?

Eve has not commented on why she is missing from the MAFS reunion, however a source told The Sun: "Producers were really hoping Eve would return for the reunion episodes to give some closure to her rocky relationship with Charlie and reflect on what went wrong.

"But she refused to film and hasn't been in touch with show bosses or the rest of the cast since.

"Eve clearly wants to move on from the show but it's a shame she didn't return to reflect on everything, especially after viewers were invested in her and Charlie's journey."

