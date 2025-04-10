MAFS Australia’s Rhi and Jeff share shock baby news in sweet relationship update

Rhi and Jeff have revealed their exciting plans for the future. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Married At First Sight Australia's Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have revealed their future plans for marriage and babies.

Married At First Sight Australia's golden couple Rhi Disljenkovic and Jeff Gobbels have shared some shock baby news after confessing they had fallen in love during the hit reality show.

The newlyweds, who previously dated before entering the marriage experiment, revealed they were planning on having children when the time was right – and were looking forward to telling their future kids exactly how they met.

During a candid chat with the experts during the final episode of the show, Rhi, 34, confessed that babies were on the cards for the couple as their marriage continued to grow from strength to strength.

She admitted to Mel Schilling: "I'm on my way to falling in love. I would have never in a million years picked this, it is actually a cool story," to which the MAFS therapist replied: "...to tell your kids!"

Rhi and Jeff revealed they planned on having children in the future. Picture: Nine

The brunette beauty agreed, confirming she and groom Jeff, 40, had already talked about starting a family, adding: "That's it! I was about to say that."

Following the sweet admission, Rhi's caring husband thanked the MAFS experts for pairing him up with his ex-girlfriend and explained that timing was "everything".

Opening up about whether they plan to tie the knot for real in the outside world, the TV bride revealed: "No wedding plans yet."

But that's not to say she hadn't thought about what their official nuptials would look like, adding: "I would definitely invite all of my MAFS mates. I have made so many good friends here. Definitely."

Warning - the content of this article has updates from MAFS Australia 2025 and may contain spoilers for those watching UK time.

The newlyweds made the admission to MAFS expert Mel Schilling. Picture: Nine

The biggest success story of season 12 left viewers delighted when they decided to stay together during the Final Vows, which has already been broadcast in Australia.

Speaking to the Daily Mail once the last episode had aired down under, Rhi said: "I didn't have to think twice at all. It was definitely an easy choice, thankfully."

Jeff added: "I'm a pretty positive person, so I did go into it hoping that would happen and really believing it would happen for me. And luckily it did."

The TV couple's marriage has gone from strength to strength. Picture: Instagram

The loved-up pair have since taken to Instagram to thank fans for their support during the show.

Rhi and Jeff posted a joint statement next to a sweet image of the couple, which read: "Thank you all for the incredible love and support throughout our journey!

"We’re beyond grateful for the friendships we’ve made, the memories we’ve shared, and the lessons we’ve learned along the way.

"It’s been a whirlwind of hard work, growth, and unforgettable moments and we still can’t quite believe how far we’ve come and are SO excited for this next chapter together!

"Thank you to @mafs & @channel9 for bringing us back together 🤍 #MAFS."