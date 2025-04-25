MAFS Australia's Rhi and Jeff hit back at shock claims their wedding was 'a set up'

Rhi blasted claims her MAFS marriage to Jeff was 'fake'.
Picture: Nine

Married At First Sight Australia fans claimed Rhi and Jeff's love story was 'staged' from the very beginning – but the loved-up couple were having none of it.

Married At First Sight Australia sweethearts Rhi and Jeff have hit back at critics who accused the couple of being involved in a 'set up' on their wedding day.

The exes were gobsmacked to see each other at the altar as they previously dated in 2023, but fans of the show were convinced they were told about their reunion prior to their on-screen wedding.

A slew of suspicious viewers took to social media to claim the couple's shock moment was 'staged' by producers – meaning series 12's biggest success story was based on a lie.

"The fact that they know each other prior to this, it’s so obvious this is producers working overtime," wrote one doubtful fan.

MAFS fans accused Rhi and Jeff of being part of a 'set-up'.
Picture: Nine

Another sarcastically said: "The experts had no idea two couples knew each other? Okay."

But MAFS bride Rhi, 34, who recently shared a sweet relationship update, was having none of the nasty rumours and made her feelings known to anyone who questioned her and Jeff's authenticity.

She told Yahoo Lifestyle: "Jeff and I followed each other on Instagram, but I don’t know if they went in and had a look to see if we followed each other.

"Going off the looks of all the producers’ faces, it looked like no one had any freaking idea," Rhi said of the moment she locked eyes with her husband for the first time.

"I could hear everyone go, ‘What the f**k?’. I think the producers were quite shocked as well, to be honest."

Suspicious viewers also thought Jeff knew he had been matched with Rhi before the wedding.
Picture: Nine

It wasn't just sceptical fans who picked apart the vetting process as 2023 MAFS bride Tahnee Cook lifted the lid on the pre-production checks.

She revealed: "I know producers stalk. They would’ve seen that [they follow each other]. There’s no way producers do not know."

And although the reality show's brides and grooms are forced to disclose their dating histories before entering the experiment, Rhi revealed she didn't list Jeff, 40, as a previous boyfriend as they had only dated for a few weeks.

The couple blasted the rumours, insisting they were clueless about their pairing.
Picture: Instagram

Explaining that she liked to remain private about her personal life, even to the crew, she said: "To be honest, I didn’t even mention who my actual ex was, like my long-term relationship.

"I saw people comment saying, ‘You had to put their Instagram accounts in, how did they not know?’. But I never even said the name of my ex.

"I can see how it could have happened, especially knowing that Jeff and I had no photos together and it was only a month.

"I definitely said nothing to them about Jeff at all."

The reality show lovebirds are still going strong.
Picture: Nine

Whatever the truth, it looks like Rhi and Jeff's match worked out for the best as the pair have already opened up about their future together.

During the final week of the show, the electrician gave his wife a key to his apartment and now they are making baby plans.

The brunette beauty told MAFS expert Mel Schilling she was excited to tell her future kids how she met their dad Jeff on TV.

She told the Australian therapist: "I'm on my way to falling in love. I would have never in a million years picked this, it is actually a cool story," to which Mel replied: "...to tell your kids!"

"That's it! I was about to say that," gushed Rhi.

