Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

23 September 2024, 20:30

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024
Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@nursegorson/@rich_elle_x

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight's Orson and Richelle still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK's Richelle and Orson quickly bonded on their wedding day, however this was mostly due to the bride asking her husband hundreds of questions!

Despite his initial apprehension, Orson was keen to give his relationship a go, and with the support of experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling, fans are hoping these two make it to the end.

As the remainder of the cast tie the knot, viewers are keen to know whether Richelle and Orson are still married or if their romantic life crumbled whilst in the experiment.

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024
Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Richelle and Orson still together?

As MAFS UK is still airing, it is currently unknown if Richelle and Orson are currently in a relationship as the pair cannot discuss their relationship status.

However, we've done a little digging and found that neither Orson nor Richelle follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that things between the two may not be civil...

Orson was nervous on his wedding day
Orson was nervous on his wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle and Orson's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Richelle and Orson were matched together on MAFS UK and are the two eldest contestants on this year's show.

While Richelle was keen to know more about her husband, he was slightly more reserved and found her line of questioning slightly intense.

Despite this, the pair appear to have got along and were looking forward to their honeymoon.

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage

MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

More Married At First Sight News

See more More Married At First Sight News

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split

MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Latest TV & Movies News

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show

Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding