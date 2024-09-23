Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Instagram/@nursegorson/@rich_elle_x

By Hope Wilson

Are Married At First Sight's Orson and Richelle still together? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Married At First Sight UK's Richelle and Orson quickly bonded on their wedding day, however this was mostly due to the bride asking her husband hundreds of questions!

Despite his initial apprehension, Orson was keen to give his relationship a go, and with the support of experts Charlene Douglas, Paul C Brunson and Mel Schilling, fans are hoping these two make it to the end.

As the remainder of the cast tie the knot, viewers are keen to know whether Richelle and Orson are still married or if their romantic life crumbled whilst in the experiment.

Richelle and Orson tied the knot on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Richelle and Orson still together?

As MAFS UK is still airing, it is currently unknown if Richelle and Orson are currently in a relationship as the pair cannot discuss their relationship status.

However, we've done a little digging and found that neither Orson nor Richelle follow each other on Instagram, suggesting that things between the two may not be civil...

Orson was nervous on his wedding day. Picture: Channel 4

Richelle and Orson's relationship timeline

Wedding day

Richelle and Orson were matched together on MAFS UK and are the two eldest contestants on this year's show.

While Richelle was keen to know more about her husband, he was slightly more reserved and found her line of questioning slightly intense.

Despite this, the pair appear to have got along and were looking forward to their honeymoon.