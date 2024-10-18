What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Why did Ross and Sacha split up and what happened between them? Here is everything you need to know about their relationship breakdown.

Married At First Sight UK fans saw Ross McCarthy, 32, and Sacha Jones, 29, tie the knot in a romantic ceremony which saw sparks fly between the pair.

Whilst cheating scandals, break ups and wife-swapping appeared to be the main themes of MAFS series nine, viewers believed Ross and Sacha had escaped the couple drama as they continued to bond throughout the experiment.

However with rumours of a split and speculation that Ross in a new relationship, fans are keen to learn what went wrong between the pair and whether they are still together or not.

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Here is everything we know about their relationship.

Ross and Sacha were a favourite couple on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK?

The relationship between Ross and Sacha started great on Married At First Sight, as the pair quickly bonded and saw their marriage go from strength to strength as they breezed through the commitment ceremonies.

However during an interview with OK!, Sacha hinted that there are some rocky patches she and her husband go through.

The bride stated: "I actually end up piping up at some point, somebody puts 20p in me, and all of a sudden I end up having a disagreement with one of the other male cast members.

"It does end up getting between me and Ross and causing a little bit of friction between us, because he is friends with one of them, and it all goes t*** up from there."

Ross and Sacha had a smooth start to their marriage on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

Whilst it isn't clear at the present moment what causes this argument between Ross and Sacha, it is believed the couple worked through their issues and made it to final vows.

Following their decision to remain together outside of the experiment, Sacha reportedly moved to Manchester to be closer to her new beau.

However it looks like this is where their fairytale ends as Ross is rumoured to have brutally dumped Sacha days after exiting the show, leaving her "devastated."

MAFS UK Ross and Sacha are set for heartbreak. Picture: Channel 4

A source told MailOnline: "Sacha had an incredible experience filming Married At First Sight UK and she truly thought her marriage with Ross would work."

They added: "She moved to Manchester to be with him but after just two weeks he went cold and ended their romance for good."

The insider continued: "Sacha was devastated and now watching their journey back as the show airs makes processing their breakup even harder.

"Producers weren't happy either… Ross gave away that he and Sacha were no longer together by posting photos with his new girlfriend – he had no problem flaunting his romance despite the fact it would hurt his ex-wife's feelings."

Ross and Sacha's relationship appears to have come to an end. Picture: Channel 4

It is now believed that Ross has a new girlfriend as the groom was reportedly sending messages to a mystery woman on Facebook in August 2024, with one comment stating "I love you".

The father-of-one also posted: "Couple of hours till ya in my arms again" on his new girlfriend's Facebook page in June 2024, appearing to confirm he had split from Sacha.

Ross has also updated his Instagram bio to include the letter 'M', which is believed to be the initial of his new partner.

Sacha was reportedly left "devastated" after Ross broke up with her. Picture: Channel 4

As the show is still airing, neither Sacha nor Ross are able to confirm or deny whether they are still in a relationship with each other.

Despite this, it's clear something is afoot between these two as they do not follow each other on social media and Ross hasn't posted anything related to his bride on Instagram...